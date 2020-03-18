Xbox Series X console page updates launch date to Thanksgiving 2020 It would appear that we have a more concrete date for the launch of the Xbox Series X thanks to an update on the Xbox website console page.

As we’ve gleaned bits and pieces of details relating to both the Xbox Series X and PS5, one of the biggest questions that remained was when they’re actually going to drop. Holiday 2020 was the established window, but Microsoft may have given us a more firm date for their console at least. It looks like the Xbox Series X is set to launch on Thanksgiving 2020.

The narrowed launch date was noticed on the Xbox Series X console page on the Xbox website on March 18, 2020. At the bottom of the webpage is a graphic advertising when Xbox Series X is coming. Where once it simply said Holidays 2020, the graphic has now been replaced with one that says Thanksgiving 2020. That would put the Xbox Series X launch date on November 26, 2020, if correct.

According to this new graphic on the Xbox Series X page, the console is now slated to land on Thanksgiving, November 26, 2020.

We recently got a look at the Xbox Series X specs, supplied by a lengthy set of posts from Microsoft, and Sony followed up with some major PlayStation 5 spec reveals and other details like upgradeability and sound engine design on March 18, 2020. These presentations and reveals came in lieu of talks that were supposed to occur at GDC 2020 before it was canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus. Since then, multiple companies have done livestream and virtual presentations instead of what was initially planned. It could be likely that the updated Xbox Thanksgiving graphic was meant to be revealed with new details at GDC 2020. Regardless, it seems as though we finally have a concrete date to watch for when the Xbox Series X should be coming out.

Be sure to check out our hub of Xbox Series X reveals, including specs, features, and release date, and stay tuned for further details as we await more leading up to the supposed Thanksgiving 2020 launch of Xbox Series X.