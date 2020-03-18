New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Rocket League's Rocket Pass 6 goes neon next week

Rocket League prepares to hit Neo Tokyo next week as Psyonix announces Rocket Pass 6.
Ozzie Mejia
1

While Rocket League's esports division is in the middle of interesting times due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, development on the game itself continues uninterrupted. In fact, it's that time again for Rocket League to bring out the game's next Rocket Pass. On Wednesday, Psyonix revealed new details about Rocket Pass 6, including some of the rewards that players can expect to pick up.

Rocket League is getting noticeably neon with this latest Rocket Pass, taking to the streets of the Neo Tokyo underground. If that Ronin cybernetic supercar looks sweet to you, you'll be happy to know that it's part of the upcoming Rocket Pass 6. Those who opt to upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium can unlock the Ronin immediately. For those who want to motor in style, they can take their Rocket Pass Premium and take it to Tier 70, which will unlock the Ronin GTX.

Yes, there are 70 Tiers worth of sleek, neon rewards both on the premium side and on the free side. Those rewards include various sci-fi inspired parts, like the HoloData Boost, UFO Engine Audio, and Rad Rock Goal Explosion. There is no purchase necessary to take advantage of the new Rocket Pass 6. Simply jump into the game and start playing. Those who do want the premium stuff can grab the Rocket Pass Premium for 1,000 in-game credits.

Rocket Pass 6 is set to release next Wednesday, March 25. For more, check out the Rocket League website.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola