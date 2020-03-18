Rocket League's Rocket Pass 6 goes neon next week Rocket League prepares to hit Neo Tokyo next week as Psyonix announces Rocket Pass 6.

While Rocket League's esports division is in the middle of interesting times due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, development on the game itself continues uninterrupted. In fact, it's that time again for Rocket League to bring out the game's next Rocket Pass. On Wednesday, Psyonix revealed new details about Rocket Pass 6, including some of the rewards that players can expect to pick up.

Rocket League is getting noticeably neon with this latest Rocket Pass, taking to the streets of the Neo Tokyo underground. If that Ronin cybernetic supercar looks sweet to you, you'll be happy to know that it's part of the upcoming Rocket Pass 6. Those who opt to upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium can unlock the Ronin immediately. For those who want to motor in style, they can take their Rocket Pass Premium and take it to Tier 70, which will unlock the Ronin GTX.

Yes, there are 70 Tiers worth of sleek, neon rewards both on the premium side and on the free side. Those rewards include various sci-fi inspired parts, like the HoloData Boost, UFO Engine Audio, and Rad Rock Goal Explosion. There is no purchase necessary to take advantage of the new Rocket Pass 6. Simply jump into the game and start playing. Those who do want the premium stuff can grab the Rocket Pass Premium for 1,000 in-game credits.

Rocket Pass 6 is set to release next Wednesday, March 25. For more, check out the Rocket League website.