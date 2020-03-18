Trials of Mana demo launches today, featuring save transfer to full game Players can get a taste of the upcoming Trials of Mana on all available platforms with the newly launched demo starting today, and move their progress to the full game when it launches.

Square Enix announced the launch of the Trials of Mana demo on the Square Enix Twitter on March 18, 2020. Available now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam for play, the Trials of Mana demo will re-introduce players to the world of Mana, complete with a colorful cast of heroes to choose from, whether you go with the warrior Duran, the thief Hawkeye, the magician Angela, and several more. Though the Trials of Mana demo will just be a small taste of what’s to come, players won’t have to start over when the full game launches if they play through the demo. Progress will transfer over from the demo to the full Trials of Mana game.

Trials of Mana marks the first time this particular chapter of the game has been available worldwide. The original, Seiken Densetsu 3 never saw localization outside of Japan outside of fan-translated ROMs. Even so, it was a popular version of the game and one of the highlights of the Mana series. Since it’s announcement in 2019, things have appeared to be well on track with the game, a recent trailer showed off classes, combat, and plenty more features that could be considered staples of the original game.

With the demo out today, fans and newcomers a like can get a good look at what this remake of Trials of Mana has to offer before it launches on April 24, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.