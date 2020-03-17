Evening Reading - March 18, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. I have missed the past day and a half of First Post! and Evening Reading due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, please understand and take a look.

COVID-19 CAN EAT A FAT ONE

Pikachu being tested for coronavirus pic.twitter.com/bjKQ8qJq0t — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 16, 2020

Pika.

Dogs bc their owners have to stay home all day pic.twitter.com/ZkUOH9JpoI — Kelsey (@notorious_KRG) March 16, 2020

Lola is stoked.

Due to coronavirus precaution, Bob Shellard isn't allowed to visit his wife in her Connecticut nursing home. So he stood outside her window and held up a sign that said "I've loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary." https://t.co/cIwZxwmZeN pic.twitter.com/nW86SYm4HU — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 16, 2020

That is a sweet example of social distancing.

Thanks to the Brooks family for this PSA.

Then there is that video...

I've never seen NYC so empty before.



P.S. Just got off work.#CODVID19 pic.twitter.com/SjXohKhwp1 — LaLuna (@TheMoon112) March 17, 2020

NYC is a ghost town.

“i can’t go because of coronavirus”

- whiny

- boring

- weak



“i’ve sworn an oath of solitude til the blight is purged from these lands”

- heroic, valiant

- they will assume you have a sword

- impossible to check if you really have a sword because of coronavirus — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) March 17, 2020

When you put it that way...

Let me explain it for the gamers:



This is a Mythic boss encounter. Don't take unnecessary damage so the healers—our doctors and nurses—can preserve mana for the unavoidable damage spikes. If you mess up a mechanic the entire raid will wipe.



Stay home when possible. Be safe. — Cody Conners (@evoli) March 16, 2020

Let's all avoid damage spikes!

I honestly didn't think I'd ever see a photo that looks like this in my life. pic.twitter.com/gVmspeefKm — Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) March 18, 2020

What about a different kind of Internet video?

may i offer you @electrolemon’s buca di beppo saga in this trying time? pic.twitter.com/d6LjBRLMQG — caroline liddick (@carolineliddick) March 17, 2020

This is a great Internet video.

Now a message from Dave Oshry of New Blood Interactive

HEY GAME COMPANIES TRYING TO CAPITALIZE ON THE CURRENT GLOBAL PANDEMIC I HAVE SOME ADVICE pic.twitter.com/y0dixqwsHw — Dave Eternal (@DaveOshry) March 18, 2020

I have to agree with Dave. The world needs Shackbattles now more than ever.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

I was able to get Lola enough food for the week, but I have to go back on Saturday for more.

Stonks

The Valve Index rose 2% today for no apparent reason. — TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) March 18, 2020

These are very troubling times for anyone with 401K, IRA, or discretionary portfolios invested in stocks and bonds. Here are some things that I have been paying attention to amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Notice the US Treasury Yield Curve's move over the past few weeks.

The 30 Year US Treasury Bond hit a record low annual yield of 0.99% on March 9, 2020 and has since bounced to an annual yield of 1.63%.

The Federal Reserve has done several emergency actions in the past few days all in the interest of keeping the credit markets open to businesses. The Fed has effectively returned to a zero interest rate policy, Federal Reserve Board announced today that it will establish a Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF) to support the flow of credit to households and businesses. The Fed also announced establishment of a Primary Dealer Credit Facility (PDCF) to support the credit needs of households and businesses. These are measures last taken during the financial crisis of 2008.

The federal bank regulatory agencies today announced two actions to support the U.S. economy and allow banks to continue lending to households and businesses. They are:

A statement encouraging banks to use their resources to support households and businesses; and

A technical change to phase in, as intended, the automatic distribution restrictions gradually if a firm's capital levels decline.

VIX above 70? For this long? Not a good thing.

I have been buying select stocks for long-term investments here and there during this selloff, but this is an incredibly difficult market to trade and I have a hard time recommeding anything to anyone with volaility this elevated. Hang in there, and stay true to your investment thesis. We now go live to CNBC's Kayla Tausche with more analysis.

Kayla, are you okay?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 18, 2020. Please consider subscribing Shacknews on Twitch and to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.