Evening Reading - March 18, 2020

Phew.
Asif Khan
Ted Sticker from Telegram
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. I have missed the past day and a half of First Post! and Evening Reading due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, please understand and take a look.

COVID-19 CAN EAT A FAT ONE

Pika.

Lola is stoked.

That is a sweet example of social distancing.

Thanks to the Brooks family for this PSA.

Then there is that video...

NYC is a ghost town.

When you put it that way...

Let's all avoid damage spikes!

What about a different kind of Internet video?

This is a great Internet video.

Now a message from Dave Oshry of New Blood Interactive

I have to agree with Dave. The world needs Shackbattles now more than ever.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

I was able to get Lola enough food for the week, but I have to go back on Saturday for more.

Stonks

These are very troubling times for anyone with 401K, IRA, or discretionary portfolios invested in stocks and bonds. Here are some things that I have been paying attention to amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Notice the US Treasury Yield Curve's move over the past few weeks.

The 30 Year US Treasury Bond hit a record low annual yield of 0.99% on March 9, 2020 and has since bounced to an annual yield of 1.63%.
The Federal Reserve has done several emergency actions in the past few days all in the interest of keeping the credit markets open to businesses. The Fed has effectively returned to a zero interest rate policy,  Federal Reserve Board announced today that it will establish a Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF) to support the flow of credit to households and businesses. The Fed also announced establishment of a Primary Dealer Credit Facility (PDCF) to support the credit needs of households and businesses. These are measures last taken during the financial crisis of 2008. 

The federal bank regulatory agencies today announced two actions to support the U.S. economy and allow banks to continue lending to households and businesses. They are:

A statement encouraging banks to use their resources to support households and businesses; and
A technical change to phase in, as intended, the automatic distribution restrictions gradually if a firm's capital levels decline.

VIX above 70? For this long? Not a good thing.
I have been buying select stocks for long-term investments here and there during this selloff, but this is an incredibly difficult market to trade and I have a hard time recommeding anything to anyone with volaility this elevated. Hang in there, and stay true to your investment thesis. We now go live to CNBC's Kayla Tausche with more analysis.

Kayla, are you okay?
In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 18, 2020. Please consider subscribing Shacknews on Twitch and to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

