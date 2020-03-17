PS5 specs to be revealed by Mark Cerny tomorrow It would appear we're finally going to get the deep dive into the PlayStation 5 we've been waiting for. Sony's Mark Cerny will be presenting the PS5 and its specs tomorrow.

Compared to the Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 5 has been a bit of an enigma. We know the device exists, that it will supposedly be every bit as capable as the XSX, and that it will feature things like haptic feedback controllers and raytracing technology, but Sony has hardly been as forthcoming with details. That seems to be changing at least a little bit tomorrow when PlayStation’s lead system architect Mark Cerny will be giving a presentation on the PS5, including revealing its system specs and perhaps further details.

Sony revealed the PlayStation 5 presentation to be given by Mark Cerny on the PlayStation Twitter on March 17, 2020. On March 18, 2020 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET, Mark Cerny will go live on the PlayStation blog to give a presentation of the PlayStation 5’s details and system specs, as well as some of the features with which Sony claims the PS5 will “shape the future of games.” Right now only the PlayStation blog is specified as the place to watch, but we could perhaps expect to see it on PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch as well.

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games.



Watch tomorrow at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/bgP1rXMeC8 pic.twitter.com/BSYX9tOYhE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2020

PlayStation’s sudden willingness to share the specs and technology of the PS5 feels like it may be a direct response to Xbox’s major reveal of the Xbox Series X specs which occurred just recently as well. PlayStation has been notably cautious in sharing too much on the PS5. We don’t even know what it looks like and it doesn’t help that issues over the coronavirus have forced Sony and PlayStation to skip the likes of GDC 2020 and PAX East 2020 (Although PlayStation was already set to skip E3 2020 before it was canceled).

With the presentation from Mark Cerny fast approaching, it will be nice to finally see some reveals of the PS5 and answer some burning questions about Sony’s next console generation at long last. Stay tuned to Shacknews for further information, reveals, and details.