A guide to Kael'thas Sunstrider - Hearthstone Hearthstone players are getting a brand new legendary minion free of charge today. Here's a guide on how to use Kael'thas Sunstrider.

Earlier today, Hearthstone outlined everything that's set to hit the game in the weeks ahead. This includes the next expansion (Ashes of Outland), the Hall of Fame cards, a whole rework for the Priest class, and an all-new tenth class. As part of the upcoming expansion, players can expect to see some new Legendary cards, one of which they can start playing with immediately. That Legendary is Kael'thas Sunstrider.

(6) Kael'thas Sunstrider (4/7)

Type: Minion

Class: Neutral

Rarity: Legendary

Every third spell you cast this turn costs (0).

Playing with Kael'thas Sunstrider - Hearthstone

Kael'thas Sunstrider's effect is fairly straightforward. Every third spell that the player casts in a single turn is free. If that's not impressive to you, why don't you take a closer look at it. I'll say it again. Every third spell that the player casts in a single turn is free. That's totally regardless of how much that third spell costs.

That opens the door for all sorts of abuse. If you have a spell that costs (8) mana or more, that spell is suddenly a lot more viable than it would be otherwise. Let's look at some potential combos for each of the nine original classes.

Expect to see more expensive spells introduced with Ashes of Outland, just because I can't envision Blizzard introducing this specific Legendary without some high-cost spells to take advantage of his ability.

Kael'thas Sunstrider Counters

There's little that can be done to truly counter Kael'thas, given that 4/7 stat line. Single-target removals like Siphon Soul, Forbidden Words, and Shield Slam can deal with Kael'thas before he can cause too much damage.

With Priest players about to get a rework, consider trying out some of the class' new gimmicks. The new Scarlet Subjugator could bring Kael'thas' Attack power to 2, which is just what Cabal Shadow Priest needs to swipe it.

There aren't a lot of direct counters to Kael'thas outside of that, so be prepared to potentially weather the storm for at least one turn. But leave him up for too long, especially if he's in the hands of a Quest Mage who can continually generate new resources.

Have you started putting Kael'thas Sunstrider into your Hearthstone deck? What are some of the best combinations you've seen with this new Legendary minion? Join the conversation and let us known in the comments.