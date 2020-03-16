Legends of Runeterra Patch Notes 0.9.2 slows Hecarim's charge Legends of Runeterra Patch 0.9.2 just launched and it brings a healthy dose of card changes, including a full rework on Kalista, and a nerf to slow Hecarim's roll.

As Legends of Runeterra continues to roll through its open beta period, the meta continues to shift and Riot continues to fine tune with new patches. The Legends of Runeterra Patch Notes 0.9.2 just dropped and with it came a host of changes. Hecarim caught the hard nerf to bust his status as a late game answer to everything, Kalista got a change altogether to make her matter in the wealth of Shack Isles decks running the scene, and the Mageseekers card collection got a rework to ensure that Demacian Elites and Laurents aren’t the only Demacian cards running the racket.

Legends of Runeterra Patch Notes 0.9.2

Hecarim, Kalista, Mageseekers, and more… it’s the biggest patch yet.



Riot Games posted the Legends of Runeterra 0.9.2 Patch notes on the Legends of Runeterra blog on March 16, 2020. In addition to the broad strokes above, expeditions got some much needed shifts, Poro Snax cost less (get some Heart of the Fluft players), and plenty of bugs were squashed. Check it out in detail below.

Champions

Hecarim (level 1)

Health: 6 → 5

Level up: You've attacked with 8+ [Ephemeral] units. → You've attacked with 7+ [Ephemeral] units.

Hecarim (level 2)

Health: 7 → 6

Old text: Attack: Summon 2 attacking [Spectral Rider]. [Ephemeral] allies have +2 |+0.

New text: Attack: Summon 2 attacking [Spectral Rider]. [Ephemeral] Allies have +3 |+0.

Onslaught of Shadows/Hecarim’s Onslaught of Shadows

Cost: 3 → 2

Spectral Rider

Power: 3 → 2

Kalista (level 1)

Health: 2 → 3

Old text: [Fearsome] Play: Bond with an ally. Grant it +2 | +0 while we are bonded. Level Up: I've seen 3+ allies die.

New text: [Fearsome] Level up: 4 allies die

Kalista (level 2)

Health: 3 → 4

Old text: [Fearsome] Play: Bond with an ally. Grant it +2 | +0 while we are bonded. Attack: Revive that ally

Black Spear / Kalista’s Black Spear

Cost: 2 → 3

Followers & Spells

Border Lookout → Vanguard Lookout

Elite: Yes

Mageseeker Inciter

Power: 1 → 4

Health: 4 → 3

Text: Play: Discard a spell to grant me Power equal to its cost.

New text: Grant me 2|+2 once you've cast a 6 cost spell this game.

Old text: Play: If you cast a spell this round, remove all text and keywords from an enemy follower.

New Text: Create a {Detain} once you've cast a 6+ cost spell this game.

Mageseeker Persuader

Cost: 6 → 2

Power: 4 → 3

Health: 1 → 2

Old text: [Challenger] Play: Discard a spell to grant me Health equal to its cost.

New text: Grant me 1|+1 and [Challenger] once you've cast a 6 cost spell this game.

Crowd Favorite

Health: 2 → 1

Iceborn Legacy

Cost: 3 → 5

Old text: [Burst] Grant an ally and all allied copies of it EVERYWHERE +1|+1.

New text:[Slow] Grant an ally and all allied copies of it EVERYWHERE +2|+2.

Pack Mentality

Old text: Give an ally and other allies of its group +3|+3 and [Overwhelm] this round.

New text: Give allies +2|+2 and Overwhelm.

Poro Snax

Cost: 4 → 3

Troop of Elnuks

Old text: Play: Summon each Elnuk in the top 10 cards of your deck.

New text: Play: For the top 6 cards in your deck, summon each Elnuk and shuffle the rest into your deck.

Navori Conspirator

Power: 3 → 2

Chump Whump

Health: 4 → 3

Flash of Brilliance

Old Text: Create a random spell in hand. Refill your spell mana.

New Text: Create a random spell that costs 6+ in hand. Refill your spell mana.

Rummage

Old text: To play, discard 2. Draw 2.

New text: To play, discard 2. Draw 2. If you have exactly 1 other card in hand, discard 1 to draw 1.

Unstable Voltician

Old text: When I'm summoned, grant me 4|+0 and [Quick Attack] if you've cast a 6 cost spell this game.

New text: Grant me 4|+0 and [Quick Attack] once you've cast a 6 cost spell this game.

Brood Awakening

Cost: 6 → 5

Mark of the Isles

Old text: Grant an ally +3 | +3 and [Ephemeral].

New text: Grant an ally +2 | +2 and [Ephemeral].

The Rekindler

Cost: 6 → 7

Expeditions Archetypes

Demacian Steel has continued to be one of the strongest archetypes, so we’re removing a solid card that fits in another archetype and replacing it with something more situational.

Added: Mobilize

Removed: Back to Back

Noxian Might has proven too reliable at taking huge chunks of the enemy’s Nexus with cheap, aggressive units backed by similar spells, so we’re removing an efficient burst spell in favor of one that will give the opponent an opportunity to react.

Added: Guile

Removed: Elixir of Wrath

Shroom and Boom is an archetype that can be very strong when everything comes together, but it’s still a little inconsistent overall. We’re removing a slower Elusive unit in favor of a spell that synergizes with cards like Eager Apprentice and Assembly Bot while providing blockers to buy time for the shrooms to work their magic.

Added: Scrapdash Assembly

Removed: Amateur Aeronaut

Spellbound more directly revolves around casting spells that cost at least 6 mana due to the new Mageseeker changes, so we’re replacing a spell that’s just a little too cheap with one that fits the bill.

Added: Back to Back

Removed: Detain

Relentless has been helmed by Garen on the Demacia side, which has helped him become the most played champion in Expeditions. To mix things up, we’re replacing him with Lucian, who has a Rally effect on both his champion spell and his Level 2 form. We’re also replacing a unit that saves your other units with one that makes them easier to trade to better support Lucian’s level up.

Added: Lucian, Laurent Duelist

Removed: Garen, Brightsteel Protector

Battle Scars has still been underperforming, so we’re removing some of the more inconsistent utility cards in favor of ones that are more directly powerful. (Note: The first two swaps were communicated in the 0.9.0 patch notes but didn’t make it in until now.)

Added: Might, Alpha Wildclaw, Avarosan Marksman, Battle Fury

Removed: Blood for Blood, Bull Elnuk, Kindly Tavernkeeper, Starlit Seer

Shadows and Dust is simply more dependent than most archetypes on having a solid, cohesive deck since Ephemeral units get stronger the more you’re able to commit to them.

Increased the chance that Shadows and Dust will appear in Wild Picks when it’s your primary archetype.

Total Recall has been struggling to find enough consistent damage sources that can finish off an opponent, so we’re removing one of its weaker cards in favor of an additional Elusive unit.

Added: Amateur Aeronaut

Removed: Golden Crushbot

Arachnophilia could use a little more flexibility in how its spiders clash with much larger enemy units.

Added: Elixir of Wrath

Language Support

We’ve added additional language support to LoR—more to come. New players should be correctly auto-detected, while existing players can swap languages in their login screen settings.

Spanish (LatAm) now supported.

Portuguese (Brazil) now supported.

Bugfixes

Players should now be able to edit/save decks even if they’re at the deck maximum.

Players should no longer occasionally get stuck in full art view when receiving a friend challenge.

Plaza Guardian and Scuttlegeist no longer revert to their full mana cost after being summoned.

The Rekindler is now highlighted in hand when it will successfully revive a champion.

Black Spear and Shunpo can now target allies.

Dawn and Dusk should no longer occasionally cause pink streaks when cast.

Accelerated Purrsuit’s resolution animation should now play correctly.

Spinning Axe VFX cleaned up.

"I survived" effects on units should no longer activate when units are dealt 0 base damage.

Miscellaneous crash fixes.

Miscellaneous card font fixes.

