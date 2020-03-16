Cyberpunk 2077 on track as CD Projekt RED goes remote in response to COVID-19 CD Projekt RED is switching to remote work to battle risks of coronavirus, but the studio remains committed to the September 2020 release for Cyberpunk 2077.

As the world continues efforts to contain and combat the coronavirus (COVID-19), CD Projekt RED has become the latest to announce it will shift to remote work to ensure the safety of its employees. That said, the Cyberpunk 2077 developer ensured fans that it remains dedicated to delivering a great experience come September 2020, implying Cyberpunk 2077 is still on track for the time being.

CD Projekt RED posted its response to the coronavirus on the CDPR Twitter on March 16, 2020. In the announcement, the CD Projekt RED staff announced that they’d be working from home in an effort to continue to keep employees safe and risks of the coronavirus low.

“Many of you are probably wondering how things are at CD Projekt RED and how COVID-19 influences our day-to-day operations,” CD Projekt RED wrote. “Over the past week we’ve been adapting to the situation and gradually rolling out preventative measures across our entire organization… Today, as a result of that preparation, CD Projekt RED switches to full remote work for as long as it is needed.”

Many of you are probably wondering how things are at CD PROJEKT RED right now. Here's a short update. pic.twitter.com/aWfHobgtoM — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) March 16, 2020

For those who might be (rightfully) concerned that this might cause further delays to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 following the delay to the September date, CDPR stated that they are up to the challenge and still on track to deliver in September 2020.

“This all is a bit of news to everyone,” CDPR continued. “[but] we are rising to the challenge and showing no signs of stopping in our effort to bring you some kick-ass role-playing action in September.”

It seems, at least for now, there is no cause for alarm as CDPR continues to prepare to release Cyberpunk 2077 on the 2020 video game calendar. Good things come to those who wait and safety is certainly the priority to take, but here’s hoping CDPR doesn’t buckle too much under the self-imposed challenge.