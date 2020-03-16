Microsoft finally reveals Xbox Series X specs We finally got a good look at what players can expect from the Xbox Series X when Microsoft revealed the full specs earlier today.

Set to release in Holiday 2020, the Xbox Series X has been a bit of a mystery for Xbox fans since Microsoft revealed what the new generation of Xbox consoles would look like. Now, though, Microsoft has finally revealed the full Xbox Series X specs, giving gamers a bit of insight into what the future of gaming on the console will depend on.

The Xbox Series X, is as Microsoft says, designed for speed and performance. We already knew that the upcoming console would be designed around AMD’s Zen 2and RDNA 2 architectures, but now Microsoft has also revealed more about the rest of the console. The SOC (or system on a chip as the company calls it) is built with 12 teraflops of processing power and the compatibility to support up to four generations of games.

According to the updated page, the Xbox Series X will include support for true 4K gaming and will even be ready for 8K. The console will also run up to 120 FPS, which will offer a higher framerate than we’ve previously seen in a gaming console, all alongside a 1TB custom SSD for your games and applications. It’s this SSD that will help the Xbox Series X offer much quicker loading times – in fact the demo that is shown off on the site showcases around an 8 second loading time.

If you were one of the many put off by the new design of the Xbox Series X, then fret not as there is a reasoning behind the design. Microsoft has used the tower-like setup to create a much more cooling-friendly design. This allows the fans to pull more air through the entire console, cooling each and every piece of it much more effectively – at least that’s how Microsoft paints the picture.

If you want to read up on more about the changes coming with the Xbox Series X, as well as the full reason for the design choices that Microsoft has made, then you can head over to the Series X page. You can also check out our guide to the Xbox Series X specs, price, and more, where we’ll keep you updated on any relevant information pertaining to the upcoming new generation of console gaming.