Watch the Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase livestream here Nintendo is getting ready to show off a solid 20 minutes of indie gaming goodness coming to the Switch with the Indie World Showcase. Check out how and when to catch the action.

Indies have become an integral part of the Nintendo Switch lineup, and the Indie World Showcase is a spotlight that shares some of the new goods coming. Nintendo just announced a new Direct Indie World Showcase livestream coming tomorrow, which will show off a new collection of quality indie video games coming to the Nintendo Switch online eShop. Be sure to check the action here when it goes live.

Nintendo announced the latest Indie World Showcase livestream on the Nintendo Twitter on March 16, 2020. On March 17, 2020, at 10AM PT / 1PM ET, Nintendo will go live on their channels to share around 20 minutes of new indie video games coming to the Nintendo Switch. It is unknown what any of the titles in the lineup might be, but you’ll be able to catch the action when it goes live either on the Nintendo website’s Indie World livestream page, or likely on their Twitch or YouTube channels as well. You can also watch the stream just below.

Watch live video from Nintendo on www.twitch.tv

In the past Nintendo Indie World Showcases, we’ve seen the likes of Abzu and Graveyard Keeper revealed in the March 2019 edition, as well as Earth Night on the August 2019 edition and Sports Story on the December 2019 edition. There’s always some really great stuff to see out of the showcase, and with around 20 minutes of presentation coming up on March 17, we’re likely to see around four more worthwhile indie titles to watch for in the Nintendo Switch library. Have a look back at previous Nintendo Indie World coverage while you wait and get ready for an enjoyable showing when Nintendo goes live with the March 2020 Nintendo Indie World Showcase.

Don’t forget to check out our 2020 gaming calendar to keep an eye out for any of the new games announced on the Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase livestream if they’re arriving this year.