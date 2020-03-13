New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: The only thing that isn't canceled

Today's episode of the ShackStream heads into wonderful waters of high-res Gamecube.

Chris Jarrard
1

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode will see our resident Contributing Tech writer attempt to relive the glory days of Nintendo’s best console, the Gamecube. 

Expect lots of low-poly characters, controller configuration, mip-mapping, and general purpose tomfoolery as your host attempts to use Dolphin to bring his early twenties back to life with 4xSSAA supersampling.

The fun kicks off at 4:45 PM ET (01:45 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv
As always, we’d like to take a moment and thank our subscribers and followers. These streams only happen due to your support and regular viewings. Another big thanks to those who participate in the Twitch chat. Your interaction means a lot to the streaming folks and is always appreciated. Viewers who have Amazon Prime are given one free Twitch Prime subscription a month if Amazon and Twitch accounts are linked. We would appreciate it if you would consider using your free monthly Prime subscription with us. Check out our Twitch subscription guide for more information on how to link your accounts.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

