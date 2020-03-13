Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 13: Borderlands 3 comes to Steam

Are you someone who has a staunch loyalty to one PC gaming launcher? Have you been holding out for Borderlands 3, waiting for it to come to Steam? This is your lucky day! Borderlands 3 has finally released on Steam. And on top of that, it's on sale! To celebrate Gearbox's looter shooter's launch on Valve's storefront, it's going for half-off.
Elsewhere, Modern Warfare is back on sale on Battle.net to celebrate the release of Call of Duty: Warzone. Also, Spring Sales are starting! Fanatical, Origin, and the Ubisoft Stores are kicking off their Spring Sales, while Green Man Gaming is continuing its March Mayhem sale. So line up for PC games and load up your backlog, because the way things are going, you're going to have a lot of time to get through it.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust - FREE until 3/19
- A Short Hike - FREE until 3/19
- Mutazione - FREE until 3/19
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Anno 1800 - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/15)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- World War Z - $17.49 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Fanatical's Spring Sale is going on RIGHT NOW! Purchase over $10 and receive Syberia 3 absolutely free! Only while supplies last!
Pay $3.49 for Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter, The Surge, WonderBoy: The Dragon's Trap, and Atari Vault. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $44.99 for Fallout 4 VR, DOOM VFR, The Elder Scolls V: Skyrim VR, and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot. These games activate on Steam and require a VR device.
Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $16.79 (72% off)
- Payday 2 [Steam] - $0.99 (90% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $33.74 (25% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $43.78 (27% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $15.19 (62% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Rockstar] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.07 (60% off)
- Outward [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer 2: Vermintide [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $9.39 (53% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $27.49 (45% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Fanatical is having its biggest sale ever with 3,669 games on sale. New Flash Deals are also being added every 24 hours with only a limited time to scoop them up. Check out everything on sale during Fanatical's Spring Sale.
GamersGate
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne [Steam] - $35.19 (12% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Collection [Steam] - $9.00 (70% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
GOG.com
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ion Fury - $18.74 (25% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil - $6.99 (65% off)
- Turok - $6.99 (65% off)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $3.74 (75% off)
- Hotline Miami - $2.49 (75% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 - $1.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep [Steam] - $23.44 (33% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $36.98 (38% off)
- Battlefield V [Steam] - $14.72 (63% off)
- CODE VEIN [Steam] - $36.95 (38% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Dark Souls III [Steam] - $13.20 (78% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ [Steam] - $29.03 (74% off)
- Tekken 7 [Steam] - $13.02 (67% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $13.20 (78% off)
- XCOM 2 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $16.50 (78% off)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[st] [Steam] - $22.77 (43% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $6.37 (79% off)
- Ion Fury [Steam] - $15.93 (36% off)
- Green Man Gaming is in the middle of madness and mayhem. Check out all of the games featured in Green Man Gaming's March Mayhem Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of March, select between My Friend Pedro, Planet Coaster (w/World's Fair Pack), F1 2019 Anniversary Edition, Fell Seal, Arbiter's Mark, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, EXAPUNKS, Turok, Death's Gambit, 198X, Niffelheim, AI War 2, and Etherborn. You'll also get a sneak peek at One Step from Eden and new Humble Original, Space Routine. DRMs vary.
Pay $1 or more for WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, MXGP: The Official Motocross Videogame, and MotoGP15. Pay more than the average $8.32 for Road Redemption, Project CARS, the Project CARS Limited Edition Upgrade, and DiRT 4. Pay $13 or more to also receive NASCAR Heat 4, Project CARS 2 (w/Japanese Cars Bonus Pack), and Assetto Corsa (w/Dream Pack 1, Dream Pack 2, and Dream Pack 3). These activate on Steam.
- Control [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Women are taking the lead this weekend. Check out all of the games featured in the Humble Store's Female Protagonist Sale.
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The best of Square Enix is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in the Humble Store's Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- The best of Konami is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in the Humble Store's Konami Publisher Sale.
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
Origin
- Battlefield V - $15.99 (60% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $19.99 (50% off)
- The best of Electronic Arts is on sale. Check out everything featured in the Origin Spring Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.80 (67% off)
- Anno 1800 - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/15)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.99 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.80 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $12.50 (75% off)
- Far Cry: New Dawn Complete Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $36.30 (67% off)
- Ubisoft's full catalog is on sale. Check out everything featured in the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale.
Steam
As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.
The full Half-Life series is free to play right now! Before Half-Life: Alyx releases, be sure to check out every game in the Half-Life franchise to this point. They are all free to play through March 23.
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Oxygen Not Included - $16.24 (35% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Blacksad: Under the Skin - $23.99 (40% off)
- Thea: The Bundle - $16.59 (63% off)
- Ultimate Chicken Horse - $7.49 (50% off)
- SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS - $44.99 (25% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Rocket League - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Terminator Resistance - $29.99 (25% off)
- Earth Defense Force 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ion Fury - $18.74 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mafia III - $9.99 (75% off)
- SOMA - $2.99 (90% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 13: Borderlands 3 comes to Steam
$20 XCOM-2 Collection https://www.wingamestore.com/product/8426/XCOM-2-Collection/ appears to be all-time low