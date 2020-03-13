Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 13: Borderlands 3 comes to Steam

Are you someone who has a staunch loyalty to one PC gaming launcher? Have you been holding out for Borderlands 3, waiting for it to come to Steam? This is your lucky day! Borderlands 3 has finally released on Steam. And on top of that, it's on sale! To celebrate Gearbox's looter shooter's launch on Valve's storefront, it's going for half-off.

Elsewhere, Modern Warfare is back on sale on Battle.net to celebrate the release of Call of Duty: Warzone. Also, Spring Sales are starting! Fanatical, Origin, and the Ubisoft Stores are kicking off their Spring Sales, while Green Man Gaming is continuing its March Mayhem sale. So line up for PC games and load up your backlog, because the way things are going, you're going to have a lot of time to get through it.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Fanatical's Spring Sale is going on RIGHT NOW! Purchase over $10 and receive Syberia 3 absolutely free! Only while supplies last!

Pay $3.49 for Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter, The Surge, WonderBoy: The Dragon's Trap, and Atari Vault. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $44.99 for Fallout 4 VR, DOOM VFR, The Elder Scolls V: Skyrim VR, and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot. These games activate on Steam and require a VR device.

Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of March, select between My Friend Pedro, Planet Coaster (w/World's Fair Pack), F1 2019 Anniversary Edition, Fell Seal, Arbiter's Mark, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, EXAPUNKS, Turok, Death's Gambit, 198X, Niffelheim, AI War 2, and Etherborn. You'll also get a sneak peek at One Step from Eden and new Humble Original, Space Routine. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 or more for WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, MXGP: The Official Motocross Videogame, and MotoGP15. Pay more than the average $8.32 for Road Redemption, Project CARS, the Project CARS Limited Edition Upgrade, and DiRT 4. Pay $13 or more to also receive NASCAR Heat 4, Project CARS 2 (w/Japanese Cars Bonus Pack), and Assetto Corsa (w/Dream Pack 1, Dream Pack 2, and Dream Pack 3). These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.

The full Half-Life series is free to play right now! Before Half-Life: Alyx releases, be sure to check out every game in the Half-Life franchise to this point. They are all free to play through March 23.