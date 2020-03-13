New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 13: MAR10 Day sale

MAR10 Day has passed, but the deals haven't. Now's the time to grab Super Mario Maker 2 and other Mario hits for cheap.
Ozzie Mejia
MAR10 Day might be over, but that doesn't mean the MAR10 Day sales are. Those are still going for a few more days and there's never been a better time to pick up Super Mario Maker 2. For those just visiting Shacknews for the first time (every article is potentially somebody's first), Super Mario Maker 2 is the 2019 Shacknews Game of the Year. So go grab it while you can, because you'll have a lot of time to make or play the best user-created levels in the world.

Elsewhere, PlayStation's Double Discounts sale continues, while Xbox is offering up the best of Warner Bros. There are great games worth picking up out there and if you find yourself home from work or school, they're the great catharsis. So calm down and play some games during these trying times.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

