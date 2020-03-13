Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 13: MAR10 Day sale

MAR10 Day might be over, but that doesn't mean the MAR10 Day sales are. Those are still going for a few more days and there's never been a better time to pick up Super Mario Maker 2. For those just visiting Shacknews for the first time (every article is potentially somebody's first), Super Mario Maker 2 is the 2019 Shacknews Game of the Year. So go grab it while you can, because you'll have a lot of time to make or play the best user-created levels in the world.
Elsewhere, PlayStation's Double Discounts sale continues, while Xbox is offering up the best of Warner Bros. There are great games worth picking up out there and if you find yourself home from work or school, they're the great catharsis. So calm down and play some games during these trying times.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Batman: The Enemy Within - FREE!
- Call of Cthulhu - FREE!
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - $23.44 (33% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $29.99 (25% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition - $29.69 (67% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- The best of Warner Bros. is on sale this weekend. Check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One WB Games Publisher Sale.
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry: New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $9.99 (50% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack - $27.99 (30% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $41.99 (30% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $19.79 (34% off)
- Rocket League - $14.99 (25% off)
- Sniper Elite 4 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Gang Beasts - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Double Discounts sale has returned! YOU WILL RECEIVE DOUBLE THE LISTED SAVINGS IF YOU ARE A PLAYSTATION PLUS MEMBER! That applies to the above and to anything else featured in the PlayStation 4 Double Discounts Sale.
- Need for Speed Heat - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded - $11.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry: New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- That's just a few of the games that will be gone in a flash this weekend. Be sure to check out all of the games featured in the PlayStation 4 Flash Sale.
- Yakuza 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Payday 2 - $2.99 (85% off)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- TowerFall Ascension - $3.74 (75% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Mad Max - $9.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange - $3.99 (80% off)
- Want a great game, but don't have a lot of money to spend? Check out all of the games featured in the PlayStation 4 Games Under $15 Sale.
- Red Dead Redemption II - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II: Special Edition - $35.99 (55% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Shadow of the Colossus - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Sonic Forces - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- H1Z1 Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Maker 2 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Super Mario Party - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Yoshi's Crafted World - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $25.99 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- UNO for Nintendo Switch - $4.99 (50% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $9.99 (50% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $7.49 (75% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $9.99 (50% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $11.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $11.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $11.99 (60% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $23.99 (60% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $15.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game - $19.99 (60% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $9.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $15.99 (60% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $15.99 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rocket League - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $6.79 (66% off)
- Cities: Skylines Nintendo Switch Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Stela - $16.99 (15% off)
- Afterparty - $15.99 (20% off)
- Children of Morta - $14.73 (30% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Severed - $5.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Wolf - $14.39 (20% off)
- Superhot - $17.49 (30% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Dead End Job - $11.89 (30% off)
- Riverbond - $16.24 (35% off)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion - $15.99 (60% off)
- Moonlighter - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Gardens Between - $9.99 (50% off)
- VVVVVV - $4.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 13: MAR10 Day sale