First Post! March 13, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Clean sheep
a washed and dried sheep pic.twitter.com/XBf1Lhekcq— 𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙮 ♡☁️ (@thatpopgirl) March 12, 2020
Happy sheep... for now.
2020 canceled
Hey guys,— Rick Malambri (@RickMalambri) March 13, 2020
Have we tried unplugging 2020, waiting 60 seconds, and then plugging it back in??#OverIt
Maybe we could try blowing on the cartridge.
Gloria Gaynor with a handwashing PSA
Gloria Gaynor washing her hands to I Will Survive is the hand washing video I didn’t know I needed pic.twitter.com/3HotD7RsS6— grant 🧔🏻 (@urdadssidepiece) March 12, 2020
I will survive!
Ohio will save us from the coronavirus
I love that Ohio is keeping it real with all this #Covid_19 info. But telling us 100,000 ohioans are carrying the virus makes me terrified I'm one of them lmao pic.twitter.com/msLmYZWuXi— Gbay99 (@Gbay99) March 13, 2020
If Ohio fails, we have this guy.
The coronavirus is FUCKEDpic.twitter.com/2W8c3SI1ai— ☠️ Lilith Lovett ☠️ (@LilithLovett) March 11, 2020
But, how do we make money off of this panic?
is there a toilet paper ETF yet ?— Trading Plays / Paul (@tradingplays) March 12, 2020
Meanwhile in Michigan...
Honestly, this is so brave and important. pic.twitter.com/OnYhPGf5kP— fema camp counselor (@andrewneville) March 12, 2020
Stay safe, Shackers.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
Our first-ever Shack Smash Ultimate invitational tournament set to kick off in Austin, Texas next week has been postponed. The health & safety of our competitors, casters, and livestream production team is our top priority during this ongoing coronavirus outbreak. #ShackSmash pic.twitter.com/yxz7lpMdfX— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 12, 2020
https://t.co/VHRcZFw7Ok pic.twitter.com/mY0kBSLPng— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 13, 2020
