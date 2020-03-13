First Post! March 13, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Clean sheep

a washed and dried sheep pic.twitter.com/XBf1Lhekcq — 𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙮 ♡☁️ (@thatpopgirl) March 12, 2020

Happy sheep... for now.

2020 canceled

Hey guys,



Have we tried unplugging 2020, waiting 60 seconds, and then plugging it back in??#OverIt — Rick Malambri (@RickMalambri) March 13, 2020

Maybe we could try blowing on the cartridge.

Gloria Gaynor with a handwashing PSA

Gloria Gaynor washing her hands to I Will Survive is the hand washing video I didn’t know I needed pic.twitter.com/3HotD7RsS6 — grant 🧔🏻 (@urdadssidepiece) March 12, 2020

I will survive!

Ohio will save us from the coronavirus

I love that Ohio is keeping it real with all this #Covid_19 info. But telling us 100,000 ohioans are carrying the virus makes me terrified I'm one of them lmao pic.twitter.com/msLmYZWuXi — Gbay99 (@Gbay99) March 13, 2020

If Ohio fails, we have this guy.

The coronavirus is FUCKEDpic.twitter.com/2W8c3SI1ai — ☠️ Lilith Lovett ☠️ (@LilithLovett) March 11, 2020

But, how do we make money off of this panic?

is there a toilet paper ETF yet ? — Trading Plays / Paul (@tradingplays) March 12, 2020

Meanwhile in Michigan...

Honestly, this is so brave and important. pic.twitter.com/OnYhPGf5kP — fema camp counselor (@andrewneville) March 12, 2020

Stay safe, Shackers.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Our first-ever Shack Smash Ultimate invitational tournament set to kick off in Austin, Texas next week has been postponed. The health & safety of our competitors, casters, and livestream production team is our top priority during this ongoing coronavirus outbreak. #ShackSmash pic.twitter.com/yxz7lpMdfX — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 12, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 13, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog, even when she is needs a bath.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.