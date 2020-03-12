Evening Reading - March 12, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

LOOP DADDY 2020

ATTN Australia / New Zealand 😔 pic.twitter.com/NybzbHLV5u — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) March 13, 2020

Stupid coronavirus.

༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ Mega Ran ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ

WOW. I really needed to see this right now. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/c7AIP1nWXo — Mega Ran on the JoCo Cruise (@MegaRan) March 12, 2020

Mega Ran is on a cruise right now.

Dunkey has our back

Super informative video.

A PSA for OnlyFans subs

I'm a man of God. Ahhh!

Our first-ever Shack Smash Ultimate invitational tournament set to kick off in Austin, Texas next week has been postponed. The health & safety of our competitors, casters, and livestream production team is our top priority during this ongoing coronavirus outbreak. #ShackSmash pic.twitter.com/yxz7lpMdfX — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 12, 2020

Lola is the best dog, but she needs a bath.

