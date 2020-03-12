Evening Reading - March 12, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
LOOP DADDY 2020
ATTN Australia / New Zealand 😔 pic.twitter.com/NybzbHLV5u— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) March 13, 2020
Stupid coronavirus.
༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ Mega Ran ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ
WOW. I really needed to see this right now. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/c7AIP1nWXo— Mega Ran on the JoCo Cruise (@MegaRan) March 12, 2020
Mega Ran is on a cruise right now.
Dunkey has our back
Super informative video.
A PSA for OnlyFans subs
OK BOOMER e-boy edition 😉💪🏾🍑 pic.twitter.com/Pzh5KzpnDj— Parappa (@Parappa_SSB) March 12, 2020
I'm a man of God. Ahhh!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
Our first-ever Shack Smash Ultimate invitational tournament set to kick off in Austin, Texas next week has been postponed. The health & safety of our competitors, casters, and livestream production team is our top priority during this ongoing coronavirus outbreak. #ShackSmash pic.twitter.com/yxz7lpMdfX— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 12, 2020
- Coronavirus: Which gaming events are canceled and what's still on?
- Nioh 2 review: Crouching yokai, hidden samurai
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps review: A great sugar glider/rat/rabbit/cat game
- Doom Eternal Launch trailer makes Hell on Earth look like a party
- Call of Duty League cancels live events over coronavirus concerns
- Extra Life United changed to virtual event in response to coronavirus concerns
- Smash World Tour cancels Pound 2020, events suspended through April
- Stadia gets stadier with The Division 2, The Crew 2, and Monopoly
- New Witcher game development to start immediately after Cyberpunk 2077 launches
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 12, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to to tonight? Hopefully watching Late Night Army on Shacknews Twitch. Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 12, 2020