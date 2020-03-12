New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Well Played Toys New York Toy Fair 2020 showcase

Here are the latest products from manufacturer Well Played Toys.
Donovan Erskine
1

Well Played Toys took to New York Toy Fair 2020 to show off what’s next from the manufacturer. This event features a number of the biggest names in toys and licensed products. We stopped by the Well Played Toys Booth on the show floor where they showed us some of their newest merchandise.

Our Video Editor Greg Burke walked through the Well Played Toys booth where he was shown some of the products the manufacturer has been working on. In the video, we see new pinball machines based on the Ghostbusters intellectual property. Well Played Toys has created both a smaller sized table along with a full-size, more traditional machine. 

Next, we saw their new interactive coffee table. At the center of the otherwise normal coffee table is a large tablet, which can serve a multitude of functions. In the video, the table on display is hooked up to an Xbox One S running Borderlands 3. There’s a divot at the top of the table that allows users to reach in and readjust the orientation of the screen. The interactive coffee table can also be used to read emails and watch television. 

Their booth also featured a number of pins and figures based on Borderlands 3. This collection includes figures that come with bases and stands so that they can be properly displayed and showcased.

For more on these upcoming products, visit Well Played Toys website. Subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more exclusive content from New York Toy Fair.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. Donovan is currently studying broadcast journalism at Bowie State University with hopes to join the Shacknews team full time after graduation. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

