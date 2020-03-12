Evening Reading - March 11, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
NBA suspends their season
Mark Cuban said this like a movie.— John Elizondo (@johndelizondo) March 12, 2020
It was literally a scene in Space Jam. pic.twitter.com/vNrUvDqrWO
Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tom Hanks has coronavirus
March 12, 2020
This virus is a menace and needs to be stopped.
Whoopi Goldberg repeating “welcome to The View” to empty audience chairs is both peak apocalypse horror and high camp. pic.twitter.com/VZroTYVT0N— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) March 11, 2020
BOING!
Halo 2 MCC Super Bouncing pic.twitter.com/FcGKNZhCTU— ClearlyMe 💎 (@ClearIyMe) March 11, 2020
Halo 2 MCC on PC, please.
Let's all just groove to some KK Slider
Good stuff.
I am okay with this being the last thing I ever do at E3. pic.twitter.com/UYC4BDplF8— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 11, 2020
- E3 2020 officially canceled over coronavirus concerns [UPDATE]
Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

Retweet this video. pic.twitter.com/64oHwk5ig1— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 9, 2020
Retweet this video. pic.twitter.com/64oHwk5ig1— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 9, 2020
What are you up to tonight?
