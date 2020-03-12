Evening Reading - March 11, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

NBA suspends their season

Mark Cuban said this like a movie.



It was literally a scene in Space Jam. pic.twitter.com/vNrUvDqrWO — John Elizondo (@johndelizondo) March 12, 2020

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tom Hanks has coronavirus

This virus is a menace and needs to be stopped.

Whoopi Goldberg repeating “welcome to The View” to empty audience chairs is both peak apocalypse horror and high camp. pic.twitter.com/VZroTYVT0N — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) March 11, 2020

BOING!

Halo 2 MCC Super Bouncing pic.twitter.com/FcGKNZhCTU — ClearlyMe 💎 (@ClearIyMe) March 11, 2020

Halo 2 MCC on PC, please.

Let's all just groove to some KK Slider

Good stuff.

I am okay with this being the last thing I ever do at E3. pic.twitter.com/UYC4BDplF8 — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 11, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 11, 2020.

