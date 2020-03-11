First Post! March 11, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! It's late today, but not cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Holographic Geoff called it
Geoff cancelled #E32020 before it was cool. https://t.co/IGglTMFfp0— Holographic Geoff Keighley (@HologramGeoff) March 11, 2020
Geoff Keighley was pretty ahead of the game.
2020 has been cancelled.— Holographic Geoff Keighley (@HologramGeoff) March 11, 2020
E3 2020 cancelled
#E3Cancelled #E32020 https://t.co/jH6EvXkK0z pic.twitter.com/fmmZzRMZh9— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 11, 2020
This is really bad news for Shacknews.
E3 2020 was set to be our biggest presence on the show floor with an esports event and an interview stage. To say that this is a gut punch for @shacknews is an understatement.— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 11, 2020
Super delating, but at least we went out with a bang.
I am okay with this being the last thing I ever do at E3. pic.twitter.com/UYC4BDplF8— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 11, 2020
Justin warned us.
Geese are a menace
These stupid assholes got on the top of our building somehow and are just hopelessly honking at nothing. pic.twitter.com/dE5e0dpkBt— Nick Chester (@nickchester) March 11, 2020
Epic Games is under siege.
Coronavirus has gone to far in Italy
Coronavirus has crossed the line for Italians pic.twitter.com/wmI41MKZZn— Taylor ☾ (@tastefullytayy) March 9, 2020
Mama mia!
