First Post! March 11, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! It's late today, but not cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Holographic Geoff called it

Geoff cancelled #E32020 before it was cool. https://t.co/IGglTMFfp0 — Holographic Geoff Keighley (@HologramGeoff) March 11, 2020

Geoff Keighley was pretty ahead of the game.

2020 has been cancelled. — Holographic Geoff Keighley (@HologramGeoff) March 11, 2020

E3 2020 cancelled

This is really bad news for Shacknews.

E3 2020 was set to be our biggest presence on the show floor with an esports event and an interview stage. To say that this is a gut punch for @shacknews is an understatement. — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 11, 2020

Super delating, but at least we went out with a bang.

I am okay with this being the last thing I ever do at E3. pic.twitter.com/UYC4BDplF8 — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 11, 2020

Justin warned us.

Geese are a menace

These stupid assholes got on the top of our building somehow and are just hopelessly honking at nothing. pic.twitter.com/dE5e0dpkBt — Nick Chester (@nickchester) March 11, 2020

Epic Games is under siege.

Coronavirus has gone to far in Italy

Coronavirus has crossed the line for Italians pic.twitter.com/wmI41MKZZn — Taylor ☾ (@tastefullytayy) March 9, 2020

Mama mia!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 11, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.