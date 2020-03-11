New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Hearthstone prepares for a mysterious storm next week

A storm appears to be brewing, but Hearthstone won't know the extent of what's coming until March 17.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Shall we make a storm? That's what Hearthstone is suggesting with a tease that went up on Wednesday morning. There's little to go by, but the march towards the game's next expansion seems like it's about to begin.

Outside of a lightning storm and a darkened part of Azeroth, there's no concrete information to be found here. So let's go with what we do know.

So far, what we do know is that we're approaching the time of the year for the new Standard year to begin. This means a new expansion, the rotation of the 2018 sets to Wild, and a new batch of Hall of Fame cards. There is no information on any of those at this time. However, Blizzard does appear to be getting ready for the upcoming card rotation, as revealed in a tweet earlier this week.

Exact specifics on which cards will see an un-nerfing remains to be seen, but those Shaman players can now plan to run Sludge Slurper a little more confidently.

It's also unknown whether this announcement will relate to the main Hearthstone game or if it will also affect Hearthstone Battlegrounds, which is just coming off the massive Dragons update that has seen major changes to the way the game mode is played.

We will monitor these developments, so be sure to come back on March 17 when we'll have more information on the future of Hearthstone.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

