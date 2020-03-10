Evening Reading - March 10, 2020 - MAR10 Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Don't be a jerk to people on Twitter
communicating with people on twitter dot com: pic.twitter.com/R8WPlzVwyy— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) March 9, 2020
It's a free country, but you can choose to not be a jerk to complete strangers on the Internet.
GOTY 2077
191 days (and 100 days until we’re back on track) 🙃— Cyberpunk 2077 Countdown (@CP2077Countdown) March 10, 2020
I would like to play Cyberpunk 2077.
We just submitted @cyberpunkgame to age rating agencies around the world (PEGI, ESRB, etc.). While we wait for the game to get rated, we work on polishing technical aspects and playtesting it. Game is looking better and better with each passing day!— Adam Badowski (@AdamBadowski) March 10, 2020
This meme is pretty solid
Still the strangest meme I’ve seen— Mo🌊 (@LamarHeisman) March 9, 2020
pic.twitter.com/DAP1yy7Adw
Larry Nance Jr. was confused by the meme, but I think it is pretty great.
E3 2020 to likely be cancelled tomorrow morning
Attn: @theESA— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 11, 2020
RE: #E32020
BCC: @devolverdigital pic.twitter.com/sJUdZWIcob
This is a sad moment for the team at Shacknews.
I am okay with this being the last thing I ever do at E3. pic.twitter.com/UYC4BDplF8— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 11, 2020
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Nioh 2 review: Crouching yokai, hidden samurai
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps review: A great sugar glider/rat/rabbit/cat game
- NFL & 2K to partner once more on new video games, but not football sims
- Rumor: E3 2020 canceled over coronavirus concerns
- Bill Murray and Harold Ramis modded into RE2 Remake
- Do you need Modern Warfare to play Call of Duty: Warzone?
- Sea of Thieves Heart of Fire update delayed, no longer launching March 11
- NorCal Regionals forcibly cancelled over coronavirus concerns
- MARIO Day 2020 Switch eShop sale includes Super Mario Maker 2 & more
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Asif is actually evil....just listen to that laugh#MAR10Day #MAR10 #SuperMarioMaker2 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4Tdbz pic.twitter.com/11osX0tWn5— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 11, 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 10, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 10, 2020 - MAR10 Day