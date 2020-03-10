Evening Reading - March 10, 2020 - MAR10 Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Don't be a jerk to people on Twitter

communicating with people on twitter dot com: pic.twitter.com/R8WPlzVwyy — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) March 9, 2020

It's a free country, but you can choose to not be a jerk to complete strangers on the Internet.

GOTY 2077

191 days (and 100 days until we’re back on track) 🙃 — Cyberpunk 2077 Countdown (@CP2077Countdown) March 10, 2020

I would like to play Cyberpunk 2077.

We just submitted @cyberpunkgame to age rating agencies around the world (PEGI, ESRB, etc.). While we wait for the game to get rated, we work on polishing technical aspects and playtesting it. Game is looking better and better with each passing day! — Adam Badowski (@AdamBadowski) March 10, 2020

This meme is pretty solid

Still the strangest meme I’ve seen



pic.twitter.com/DAP1yy7Adw — Mo🌊 (@LamarHeisman) March 9, 2020

Larry Nance Jr. was confused by the meme, but I think it is pretty great.

E3 2020 to likely be cancelled tomorrow morning

This is a sad moment for the team at Shacknews.

I am okay with this being the last thing I ever do at E3. pic.twitter.com/UYC4BDplF8 — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 11, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 10, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.