Rumor: E3 2020 canceled over coronavirus concerns

The biggest gaming event of the year is no more, as the ESA has reportedly cancelled E3 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19 coronavirus.
Ozzie Mejia
5

More and more dominoes continue to fall in the gaming industry and beyond. Major events are being cancelled by the day and now it looks one of the biggest ones of the gaming year just bit the dust. The Entertainment Software Association appears to have shuttered the annual E3 convention, set for June, due to concerns over the spreading COVID-19 coronavirus.

Speculation ran rampant on Tuesday night, as esteemed members of the gaming press pointed to E3's potential demise being imminent. Industry renegades Devolver Digital were the ones who really got the storm brewing, though, with a blunt statement on Twitter.

This was shortly followed by Ars Technica reporting that the show was cancelled based on sources close to the ESA.

E3 joins a growing list of cancelled or postponed events in the gaming industry, including this year's Game Developers Conference and far too many esports events to name here. The June convention was already facing an uphill battle with exhibitors like PlayStation and luminaries like Geoff Keighley opting to skip the show.

Official word from the ESA is not in as of this article's post. We will be sure to monitor this story closely and offer updates as soon as they come in.

Developing...

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 10, 2020 7:25 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Report: E3 2020 cancelled over coronavirus concerns

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 10, 2020 7:29 PM

      Not surprised. In fact I was kinda expecting this before the virus became an issue. Of course now when and where will we hear about new consoles?

    • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 10, 2020 7:35 PM

      Considering the lead time it takes to produce an event like that -- all the custom order booth builds, tech contractors, equipment shipping logistics, etc. -- all of that needs to be done months in advance, and if people are bowing out already... yeah, it's just too much of a gamble to move forward with "business as usual".

      The ESA would do well to leverage this down-time to build up the community online and generate the buzz around the idea of future E3's being more like gaming festivals.

      • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 10, 2020 9:00 PM

        I’m not sure I trust them to have that foresight or vision, especially given how they have been failing to keep the show’s relevance for a number of years now. Maybe this is a good time for their relatively new leadership to get their bearings and set shit straight. Like taking a year off from an assassin’s creed game!!

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 10, 2020 8:51 PM

      That's weird. The Chatty thread says

      "Report: E3 2020 cancelled over coronavirus concerns"

      But clicking on the article it says:

      "Rumor: E3 2020 cancelled over coronavirus concerns"

      Was there a quick edit after the post?

      • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 10, 2020 8:53 PM

        Also... 🤔 I'm with Asif on this one. I love Devolver Digital but I wouldn't trust them as a reliable source of information on the status of e3.

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          March 10, 2020 9:00 PM

          I'm now imaging Nina Struthers standing in a middle of a empty E3 hall laughing her head off.

