Path of Exile update 3.10.0 patch notes prepare for Delirium There's a lot that's set to hit Path of Exile this Friday if today's 3.10.0 patch notes are any indication, as the game prepares for the new Delirium expansion.

Path of Exile is ready to fall into a state of Delirium with the game's latest patch. On Tuesday, Grinding Gear Games posted the patch notes for Path of Exile's 3.1.0 update, which officially launches the all-new Delirium Challenge League.

As is the case with all challenge leagues, Delirium offers a chance for all-new Path of Exile players to start fresh. For Delirium, the big draw is a mysterious object called the Mirror of Delirium. This will cause players to step into a world filled with nightmares and monsters. Not only will players be surrounded by powerful new enemies, whatever existing enemies were present upon stepping into the Mirror will also be enhanced. Of course, surviving these counters means greater rewards, including all-new Delirium Orbs and Delirium Splinters, the latter of which will grant access to the Simulacrum, which will contain the league's hardest battles, best rewards, and mysterious story elements. For more on Delirium, check out our recent preview.

Meanwhile, Conquerors of the Atlas, the subject of Path of Exile's last expansion is receiving some major changes. Here's some of what players can expect, taken verbatim from the Path of Exile website:

Conqueror presence and their influence mechanics are now spawned deterministically, with progress between each influenced map tracked on the Atlas itself. You can see this on the lefthand side of the Atlas panel, connected to the Watchstone inventory.

The chance for a Conqueror to occupy an Atlas region is now 50% (from 33%), if the conditions are met.

Conquerors will now sometimes grant buffs to map bosses in their region.

Improvements have been made to how progress through the Conquerors of the Atlas quests are tracked. It should be significantly easier to see what your next steps are.

You can now clearly see which Watchstones have Sextants applied to them when they are in the Watchstone inventory.

Added a short Watchstone tutorial which takes you through how to use and store your Watchstones.

The Awakening Level of your Atlas is now the number of Watchstones you have socketed, divided by 4, and rounded down. In other words, you will now gain Awakening Levels gradually, rather than only when you fill a Watchstone Altar.

If you fail to defeat a Conqueror, you will no longer get additional monster packs or Influenced items from their Influenced region until you do defeat them.

Improved the visibility of active Conqueror Citadels on your Atlas.

Bonuses for completing Atlas Bonus Objectives and Awakening Bonus Objectives have changed: You will no longer gain additional chance for maps to drop one tier higher from Awakening Bonus Objectives. The base chance to gain an Atlas Mission upon map completion is now 35% (from 40%). You will now gain 1% chance to gain an Atlas Mission upon map completion per 15 maps with the Awakening Bonus Objective complete. You will now gain 1% increased Map Mod Effect per 6 maps with the Awakening Bonus Objective complete.

A number of changes have been made to the Sirus, Awakener of Worlds fight: Sirus' Apparition is now more active during the arena phases. Sirus now heals to 75% of his maximum life at the start of his final phase at Awakening level 8 (from 50%). Sirus now teleports away from the player before using his Corridor skill. He takes 80% less damage during the Corridor skill, and the projectiles he fires now pierce all non-player targets. The rotating quad-beam ability now has larger beams and applies a new debuff which reduces your action speed and causes you to take increased damage.

We've made changes to several Sextant modifiers that were overly rewarding: The Unidentifed Map Sextant modifier now grants 20, 25 or 30% increased quantity of items found based on Sextant tier (from 25, 30 or 35%) and 9, 12 or 15% increased monster pack size based on Sextant tier (from 12, 15 or 18%). The Sextant modifier that granted additional monster packs and increased the damage you take now grant 4, 6 or 8 additional packs based on Sextant tier (from 6, 8 or 10). The Sextant modifier that populated maps with barrels now grants 15, 25 or 35 barrels based on Sextant tier (from 20, 30 or 40).



Tuesday's patch notes also have information on the addition of Metamorph to the core game, all-new skills, skill reworks, passive tree changes, balance tweaks, and more. There is a lot to soak in, so be sure to brush up on all of it from the Path of Exile forums and prepare for Path of Exile: Delirium. It launches on PC this Friday, while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will get it next Monday.