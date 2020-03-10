ShackStream: Super MAR10 Super Mario Maker 2 super celebration

It’s a very special day today. A day like no other that only comes once a year. A day in which the abbreviated name of the month and the date appear to spell the name of one very special plumber. I don’t think Mario was born on Mar 10, but wouldn’t that be the coincidence of a lifetime. At any rate, we’re taking some time to celebrate the life and times of our favorite turtle-crushing mustached crusade with an extra special Super Mario Maker 2 livestream!

For folks who want to join me and Asif as we converse over the finer qualities of SMM2, you should head on over to the Shacknews Twitch channel and catch all the action starting at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET. If you don’t feel like leaving the site, you can still be entertained by the livestream by simply watching the embedded video below. Either way, it’s time to super celebrate a truly super Mario.

