Bill Murray and Harold Ramis modded into RE2 Remake Get down to doing some ghost busting with Bill Murray and Harold Ramis modeled in their Ghostbusters gear with this hilarious mod.

What's the Resident Evil 2 remake missing? Well, as it turns out, the actual Ghostbusters. Honestly, if any of the grotesque monsters haunting Raccoon City saw Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) or Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) wandering around, they'd probably turn tail and run.

That's why this mod is so amusing. Modder George as seen on the Resident Evil Modding Forums has come through with a very creative take on the characters already in Resident Evil 2. Venkman and Spengler replace Leon and Claire, which makes for some awkward yet side-splitting cutscenes.

George has plans to go ahead and add the rest of the original Ghostbusters with Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore eventually as playable characters to make the game even more awkward than usual.

If you still haven't tried Resident Evil 2, you should give it a spin. I reviewed it and gave it a 9 out of 10 and was suitably impressed:

"From top to bottom, this is already an early contender for Game of the Year 2019, and one of the greatest reasons ever to be a survival horror fan. This incarnation of Resident Evil is nearly like playing a wholly different game, and in fact stands on its own as an excellent analogue to one of the greatest survival horror games of all time. Whether you're a Resident Evil fan or you're looking to delve into the terrifying world of horror gaming, you owe it to yourself to make this iteration of Resident Evil a day one purchase."