Trials of Osiris start date and time - Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of the Worthy has finally kicked off, harkening the return of Trials of Osiris. For those who missed out on this hardcore PvP mode in the original Destiny, it essentially challenges players to bring their best gear into combat. If you’re wondering when Trials of Osiris will start, then we can help. Here’s what we know.

Trials of Osiris start date and time

Those looking forward to diving into Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2 will be happy to know that they don’t have to wait much longer. The fan-favorite PvP mode is set to return on March 13, 2020, this upcoming Friday. No specific time has been set yet, though we expect the normal daily reset time will help usher in the mode.

For those who haven’t followed the latest news around the title, Trials of Osiris is set to be a cornerstone of the Season of the Worthy, and players will be able to take part in the iconic PvP mode as early as this weekend. It’s not yet clear how Trials will follow the normal scheduling for Destiny 2 PvP events, but we expect that we’ll see plenty of action as the months continue through the new season.

If you’re planning to play Trials of Osiris, then you’ll definitely want to dive in and start making your way through the new content today. You can kick off your journey by talking with Saint-14, who will send you along a series of new quests and activities. Season of the Worthy is just getting started, and there’s plenty to experience before Trials drops at the end of the week.

