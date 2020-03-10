Evening Reading - March 9, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Behold, the Super Worm Moon

Pretty cool.

Tesla builds its one millionth car

This is a great moment in the elecric vehicle revolution.

Hero of TIme

Breath of the Wild players are out of control https://t.co/zWPEHq1ncH pic.twitter.com/YdsZtgeQXF — 💀Chris Priestman💀 (@CPriestman) March 9, 2020

BOTW owns.

Nope, nope, nope

Thanks, I hate it.

Not good? It's okay. There's always tomorrow.

PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser

Solid advice, PJ.

SonicFox wants you to vote for Bernie

SonicFox really just won the Mortal Kombat world championship, came out in fursuit wrapped in the trans flag, grabbed the mic and said "Vote Bernie"



Legendary shit pic.twitter.com/Vu63DuWfXo — BedWords (@snacklesbian) March 9, 2020

They also won Final Kombat maining Joker like a boss.

Silly kitty cat

This cannot be comfortable pic.twitter.com/yUqLhBCWmw — Cap (@JMcFly18) March 8, 2020

That is a really solid cat tweet.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 9, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

