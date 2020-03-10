Evening Reading - March 9, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Behold, the Super Worm Moon
Here’s a timelapse PF tonight’s moonrise. #fullmoon pic.twitter.com/NGkKG8NOR1— Sigma Sreedharan (@sigmas) March 10, 2020
Pretty cool.
Tesla builds its one millionth car
This is a great moment in the elecric vehicle revolution.
Hero of TIme
Breath of the Wild players are out of control https://t.co/zWPEHq1ncH pic.twitter.com/YdsZtgeQXF— 💀Chris Priestman💀 (@CPriestman) March 9, 2020
BOTW owns.
Nope, nope, nope
Actually fuck this screensaver— Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) March 9, 2020
(via https://t.co/K3eZA2LtCd) pic.twitter.com/Mt7X4xRrei
Thanks, I hate it.
Not good? It's okay. There's always tomorrow.
PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser
PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser $UVXY $AA $SQQQ $SPY #robinhoodoutage #TheStrat pic.twitter.com/hMmD9W9o4p— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 9, 2020
Solid advice, PJ.
SonicFox wants you to vote for Bernie
SonicFox really just won the Mortal Kombat world championship, came out in fursuit wrapped in the trans flag, grabbed the mic and said "Vote Bernie"— BedWords (@snacklesbian) March 9, 2020
Legendary shit pic.twitter.com/Vu63DuWfXo
They also won Final Kombat maining Joker like a boss.
Silly kitty cat
This cannot be comfortable pic.twitter.com/yUqLhBCWmw— Cap (@JMcFly18) March 8, 2020
That is a really solid cat tweet.
