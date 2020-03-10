New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 9, 2020

Stocks are set tor rebound tomorrow. Here's some Evening Reading in the meantime.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Behold, the Super Worm Moon

Pretty cool.

Tesla builds its one millionth car

This is a great moment in the elecric vehicle revolution.

Hero of TIme

BOTW owns.

Nope, nope, nope

Thanks, I hate it.

Not good? It's okay. There's always tomorrow.

PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser

Solid advice, PJ.

SonicFox wants you to vote for Bernie

They also won Final Kombat maining Joker like a boss.

Silly kitty cat

That is a really solid cat tweet.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 9, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

    March 10, 2020 12:10 AM

    Evening Reading - March 9, 2020

      March 10, 2020 12:14 AM

      Nice set of links - that moonrise is cool. The tesla embed link is a dupe of the moon one, though.

      Also amused that it's the fighting tourney scene that got Sonicfox, given their reputation.

