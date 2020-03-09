Should I play Nioh 2 in Action or Movie mode? Find out what the difference between Action and Movie mode in Nioh 2 is, and which mode you should use.

Nioh 2 is set to release on March 13. With only a couple of days left before fans can dive into the prequel to Team Ninja’s hit souls-like, many players have been asking some important questions. We already know that the game will include the same two graphic options as the original, but what is the difference between the two and should you play Nioh 2 in Action or Movie mode? Here’s what you need to know.

Should I play Nioh 2 in Action or Movie mode?

Like the first game, Nioh 2 will include several graphical options for players to pick and choose from. Each mode focuses on a specific set of resolution changes, and allows you to really make the most of their hardware by focusing on different FPS rates, resolutions, and more. In this guide we’ll discuss the difference between Action and Movie mode, which will greatly affect how the game runs on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro.

When utilized, Movie mode will focus on playing the game at a higher performance with more visual details. In a video that Digital Foundry did over the Nioh 2 demo, they noted several differences between the two. Basically, when using Movie mode, players will see that the game focuses on trying to hit the following variables:

30 FPS at 1080p on PS4

30 FPS at 1800p on PS4 Pro

Those looking for higher FPS, though, will find that Action mode is the best bet. This is what the game runs at by default, and it will focus on hitting the following variables:

60 FPS at 720p (dynamic)

60 FPS at 1080p

The big difference here is that Movie mode will focus on providing a higher quality and more cinematic experience, whereas Action is all about giving you fluid gameplay with the highest FPS possible. Obviously, if you’re looking for the smoothest experience ever, then you’re going to want to make use of Action mode.

Now that you know the difference between Action and Movie mode, head over to our Nioh 2 hub for even more helpful content.