First Post! March 9, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Sorry it is late today, but I was very busy with meetings. Please take a look.
Stock market crashes over 2000 points
Not good? It's okay. There's always tomorrow.
PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser
PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser $UVXY $AA $SQQQ $SPY #robinhoodoutage #TheStrat pic.twitter.com/hMmD9W9o4p— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 9, 2020
Solid advice, PJ.
SonicFox wants you to vote for Bernie
SonicFox really just won the Mortal Kombat world championship, came out in fursuit wrapped in the trans flag, grabbed the mic and said "Vote Bernie"— BedWords (@snacklesbian) March 9, 2020
Legendary shit pic.twitter.com/Vu63DuWfXo
They also won Final Kombat maining Joker like a boss.
Silly kitty cat
This cannot be comfortable pic.twitter.com/yUqLhBCWmw— Cap (@JMcFly18) March 8, 2020
That is a really solid cat tweet.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection to be revealed tomorrow
- Shack Chat: Who is your favorite class/race in D&D?
- Nintendo of America and Apple employees allowed to work from home during coronavirus outbreak
- Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of March 9, 2020
- Robinhood app down again, hosing users as the stock market crashes
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake hands-on preview: Crank that, SOLDIER boy
- Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale launches free-to-play on March 10
- Save Koch Review - Try, try, try, and still fail
- Worms 2020 Teaser Trailer promises new invertebrate warfare this year
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 9, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video remix of Lola made by ThomW to brighten your day.
March 9, 2020
What are you up to this week? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! March 9, 2020