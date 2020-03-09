New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! March 9, 2020

The stock market is crashing again. Here's something to read. Sorry it's so late today! It's not really the first post. Please understand.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Sorry it is late today, but I was very busy with meetings. Please take a look.

Stock market crashes over 2000 points

How your stonks?
How your stonks?

Not good? It's okay. There's always tomorrow.

PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser

Solid advice, PJ.

SonicFox wants you to vote for Bernie

They also won Final Kombat maining Joker like a boss.

Silly kitty cat

That is a really solid cat tweet.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 9, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video remix of Lola made by ThomW to brighten your day.

What are you up to this week? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

From The Chatty
    March 9, 2020 1:35 PM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! March 9, 2020

      March 9, 2020 1:39 PM

      When more of the country is quarantined and working from home you should definitely setup a work from home animal coworker contest (no prize necessary just something fun)

Hello, Meet Lola