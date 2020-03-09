First Post! March 9, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Sorry it is late today, but I was very busy with meetings. Please take a look.

Stock market crashes over 2000 points

How your stonks?

Not good? It's okay. There's always tomorrow.

PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser

Solid advice, PJ.

SonicFox wants you to vote for Bernie

SonicFox really just won the Mortal Kombat world championship, came out in fursuit wrapped in the trans flag, grabbed the mic and said "Vote Bernie"



Legendary shit pic.twitter.com/Vu63DuWfXo — BedWords (@snacklesbian) March 9, 2020

They also won Final Kombat maining Joker like a boss.

Silly kitty cat

This cannot be comfortable pic.twitter.com/yUqLhBCWmw — Cap (@JMcFly18) March 8, 2020

That is a really solid cat tweet.

