Robinhood app down again, hosing users as the stock market crashes The stock market is crashing and Robinhood users can't cancel or execute orders.

The stock market is crashing and Robinhood users are unable to place buy or sell orders. They also can't cancel orders.

Trading is currently down on Robinhood and we’re investigating the issue. We’re focused on getting back up and running as soon as possible and we’ll update the status page with the latest https://t.co/mON07oWvHy. — Robinhood Help (@AskRobinhood) March 9, 2020

This is the second time in as many weeks that the trading platform has had a major malfunction. Technical problems on March 2, 2020 caused users to miss out on the largest-ever Dow Jone Industrial Average point gain in history. Today, users are unable to get out of short trades, or into long trades as the company has said, "We are experiencing issues with equities, options and crypto trading. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible," on the official Robinhood status support website.

The US stock market triggered a circuit breaker halt earlier this morning as panic selling intensified. It remains to be seen if the circuit breaker had anything to do with the problems over at Robinhood.

Trading has been partially restored on Robinhood and our team is working to get our platform fully back up and running. We’ll update the status page with the latest: https://t.co/mON07oWvHy — Robinhood Help (@AskRobinhood) March 9, 2020

Robinhood tweeted out at 10:30 AM ET that some of the functionality of their trading platform has been restored.

This is a developing story...