Robinhood app down again, hosing users as the stock market crashes

The stock market is crashing and Robinhood users can't cancel or execute orders.
Asif Khan
2

The stock market is crashing and Robinhood users are unable to place buy or sell orders. They also can't cancel orders.

This is the second time in as many weeks that the trading platform has had a major malfunction. Technical problems on March 2, 2020 caused users to miss out on the largest-ever Dow Jone Industrial Average point gain in history. Today, users are unable to get out of short trades, or into long trades as the company has said, "We are experiencing issues with equities, options and crypto trading. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible," on the official Robinhood status support website.

The US stock market triggered a circuit breaker halt earlier this morning as panic selling intensified. It remains to be seen if the circuit breaker had anything to do with the problems over at Robinhood.

Robinhood tweeted out at 10:30 AM ET that some of the functionality of their trading platform has been restored.

This is a developing story...

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

