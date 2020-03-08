Weekend Discussion - March 8, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend of posting. Please take a look.

Happy anniversary to Soundgarden's Superunknown

On this day in 1994, @soundgarden released their fourth album, Superunknown. pic.twitter.com/nTYWeSCA7B — Northwest Passage (@nwpassage1) March 8, 2020

That album is a timeless banger.

Daylight Savings Time remains stupid

This time change has got me dying inside pic.twitter.com/yXaYUIxa2o — Soffie🌙 (@Sailor_Soffie) March 8, 2020

I hate losing an hour. This is dumb. I want a refund.

we both agree daylight savings sux pic.twitter.com/mnTrbsnqFZ — justine raymond (@jmarieray) March 8, 2020

The Nintendo World Championships kicked off 30 days ago today

30 years ago today Nintendo kicked off the first Nintendo World Championships, a nine-month tour of the U.S. that had kids of all ages compete in Super Mario Bros, Rad Racer, and Tetris on NES. pic.twitter.com/ql1xym5k8h — Retronauts (@retronauts) March 8, 2020

Now that was playing with power!

Happy anniversary to this quality Internet video

Happy SIXTEENTH birthday to the greatest piece of Star Trek media ever made. pic.twitter.com/GHvz7S0LiR — WeedLordVegeta (@ansem_ebooks) March 7, 2020

Star Trek Internet videos are S-Tier.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not out yet

me every time I open my switch after preordering animal crossing: pic.twitter.com/Pp1wpt6sgJ — Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) March 8, 2020

I want to play this game.

me in 13 days pic.twitter.com/YVCKiNkcHd — wheel (@wheel_able) March 8, 2020

Sometimes lost animals come home

Incredible story.

Two years ago, I was devastated when my beloved cat went missing.

Today, I got a call to say he had been found by an old lady.

It appears that he has been living on the streets for these two years.

I am so so so happy! — Giant Military Cats (@giantcat9) March 7, 2020

We need more stories like this.

This picture gave me diabetes

It’s a “green velvet” cake, and the color leaves something to be desired - next time I’d just tint a basic vanilla.



The rainbow buttercream is cute though - and with it being all from scratch (minus the LC), it’s a 8/10. pic.twitter.com/qkLzqwkgOk — Aureylian △⃒⃘ (@aureylian) March 8, 2020

Would you eat it?

This kid rules

I now have three sons. pic.twitter.com/bWuEn30gqp — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) March 8, 2020

He has a righteous anger that we could all use a bit of these days.

Common Core Math fails us again

Can’t stop thinking about this pic.twitter.com/NCV2WeoAdn — Chloe Elliott (@ChloeInCurve) March 6, 2020

8-3+2=?

The stock market is set to crash again tomorrow

The market is set to tank again tomorrow.

S&P 500 futures are limit down. Oil crashed 20%, and the coronavirus outbreak is still intensifying.

LOLA USED SPIN ATTACK pic.twitter.com/IqDzUMEpKe — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 8, 2020

