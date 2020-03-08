Weekend Discussion - March 8, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend of posting. Please take a look.
Happy anniversary to Soundgarden's Superunknown
On this day in 1994, @soundgarden released their fourth album, Superunknown. pic.twitter.com/nTYWeSCA7B— Northwest Passage (@nwpassage1) March 8, 2020
That album is a timeless banger.
Daylight Savings Time remains stupid
This time change has got me dying inside pic.twitter.com/yXaYUIxa2o— Soffie🌙 (@Sailor_Soffie) March 8, 2020
I hate losing an hour. This is dumb. I want a refund.
we both agree daylight savings sux pic.twitter.com/mnTrbsnqFZ— justine raymond (@jmarieray) March 8, 2020
The Nintendo World Championships kicked off 30 days ago today
30 years ago today Nintendo kicked off the first Nintendo World Championships, a nine-month tour of the U.S. that had kids of all ages compete in Super Mario Bros, Rad Racer, and Tetris on NES. pic.twitter.com/ql1xym5k8h— Retronauts (@retronauts) March 8, 2020
Now that was playing with power!
Happy anniversary to this quality Internet video
Happy SIXTEENTH birthday to the greatest piece of Star Trek media ever made. pic.twitter.com/GHvz7S0LiR— WeedLordVegeta (@ansem_ebooks) March 7, 2020
Star Trek Internet videos are S-Tier.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not out yet
me every time I open my switch after preordering animal crossing: pic.twitter.com/Pp1wpt6sgJ— Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) March 8, 2020
I want to play this game. Head to IGN.com for all your Animal Crossing coverage.
me in 13 days pic.twitter.com/YVCKiNkcHd— wheel (@wheel_able) March 8, 2020
Sometimes lost animals come home
Incredible story.— Giant Military Cats (@giantcat9) March 7, 2020
Two years ago, I was devastated when my beloved cat went missing.
Today, I got a call to say he had been found by an old lady.
It appears that he has been living on the streets for these two years.
I am so so so happy!
We need more stories like this.
This picture gave me diabetes
It’s a “green velvet” cake, and the color leaves something to be desired - next time I’d just tint a basic vanilla.— Aureylian △⃒⃘ (@aureylian) March 8, 2020
The rainbow buttercream is cute though - and with it being all from scratch (minus the LC), it’s a 8/10. pic.twitter.com/qkLzqwkgOk
Would you eat it?
This kid rules
I now have three sons. pic.twitter.com/bWuEn30gqp— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) March 8, 2020
He has a righteous anger that we could all use a bit of these days.
Common Core Math fails us again
Can’t stop thinking about this pic.twitter.com/NCV2WeoAdn— Chloe Elliott (@ChloeInCurve) March 6, 2020
8-3+2=?
The stock market is set to crash again tomorrow
S&P 500 futures are limit down. Oil crashed 20%, and the coronavirus outbreak is still intensifying.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shackcast Episode 064: One of these days we are going to nail this
- Shack Chat: Who is your favorite class/race in D&D?
- Nioh 2 release date for PlayStation 4
- SonicFox gets the last laugh and becomes Final Kombat champion
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake hands-on preview: Crank that, SOLDIER boy
- Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn trailer revealed at Final Kombat
- SXSW 2020 March events canceled by city of Austin
- Rocket League March Update features blueprint trade-ins & the end of Mac/Linux support
- Shacknews Best Toys and Products of New York Toy Fair 2020
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for March 8, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.
LOLA USED SPIN ATTACK pic.twitter.com/IqDzUMEpKe— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 8, 2020
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - March 8, 2020