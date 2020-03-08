New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Weekend Discussion - March 8, 2020

The stock market is set to crash again tomorrow. Take your mind off of your collapsing finances with Weekend Discussion!
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend of posting. Please take a look.

Happy anniversary to Soundgarden's Superunknown

That album is a timeless banger.

Daylight Savings Time remains stupid

I hate losing an hour. This is dumb. I want a refund.

The Nintendo World Championships kicked off 30 days ago today

Now that was playing with power!

Happy anniversary to this quality Internet video

Star Trek Internet videos are S-Tier.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not out yet

I want to play this game. Head to IGN.com for all your Animal Crossing coverage.

Sometimes lost animals come home

We need more stories like this.

This picture gave me diabetes

Would you eat it?

This kid rules

He has a righteous anger that we could all use a bit of these days.

Common Core Math fails us again

8-3+2=?

The stock market is set to crash again tomorrow

The market is set to tank again tomorrow.
The market is set to tank again tomorrow.

S&P 500 futures are limit down. Oil crashed 20%, and the coronavirus outbreak is still intensifying.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for March 8, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola