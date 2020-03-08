Nioh 2 release date for PlayStation 4 Plan out your gaming sessions and prepare for the inevitable Nioh 2 release date on the PlayStation 4.

The release date for Nioh 2 is just around the corner, and fans are readying their blades and inner Yokai for the occasion. There’s still a little bit of time before the sequel to Team Ninja’s brutally challenging Nioh arrives, so be sure to scratch up on any story, lore, or mechanics that might have grown a bit hazy or rusty over the past three years.

The Nioh 2 release date is March 13, 2020 on PlayStation 4. This puts the launch date on a Friday, giving would-be samurai an entire weekend of outrageously difficult gameplay. Those who were fans of the original should find a lot of new and evolved systems in this sequel. For newcomers and fans of the Soulsborne formula, there’s a whole new world for you to experience.

Ever since Team Ninja unveiled Nioh 2 at the PlayStation E3 2018 conference, fans have been eagerly awaiting a chance to get their hands on the game. In fact, players were given this chance thanks to an alpha and a beta. These two events saw players take to the game to test out new systems and see what was going to be on offer in March.

Any players looking to catch up on what’s on offer should take a moment to check out our piece on the Nioh 2 story trailer. This trailer gives a sneak peek at the story being crafted throughout the Nioh 2 experience. Much like the original, players will take to Japan during a time of major unrest, a time where Yokai and monsters alike rain terror down on the citizens.

With Nioh 2's release date on March 13 rapidly approaching, now's the perfect time brush up on everything Nioh related.