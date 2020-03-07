Weekend Discussion - March 7, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is coming soon

Animal Crossing characters as Girl Scout Cookies. A thread: pic.twitter.com/SwkzCJTk7o — Chad Concelmo (@Chad_Concelmo) March 6, 2020

This is a solid tweet thread..

Hero of Time

Cavs beat the Nuggets. This man ate 107 Chicken McNuggets. I love Cleveland.

Wash your hands

when the other person leaves the bathroom without washing their hands pic.twitter.com/fRRwCCGVQY — your buddy kate (@kateburning) March 8, 2020

Jean Pawd Van Damme wants you to wash your hands!

Print media is innovating in 2020

And they said print was a dying medium. pic.twitter.com/UFJVikomz2 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 7, 2020

Good one, Geoff.

Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

HERE COMES LOLA BOO BOO pic.twitter.com/vLCNvzjZVu — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 6, 2020

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.