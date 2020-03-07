Weekend Discussion - March 7, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is coming soon
Animal Crossing characters as Girl Scout Cookies. A thread: pic.twitter.com/SwkzCJTk7o— Chad Concelmo (@Chad_Concelmo) March 6, 2020
This is a solid tweet thread..
Hero of Time
Nuggets 102 > Cavs 104 > @MindOfQuinn 107— McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 8, 2020
WE HAVE A #MeVsNuggets CHAMPION!!!! pic.twitter.com/LiTACxl6RQ
Cavs beat the Nuggets. This man ate 107 Chicken McNuggets. I love Cleveland.
Wash your hands
when the other person leaves the bathroom without washing their hands pic.twitter.com/fRRwCCGVQY— your buddy kate (@kateburning) March 8, 2020
Jean Pawd Van Damme wants you to wash your hands!
Print media is innovating in 2020
And they said print was a dying medium. pic.twitter.com/UFJVikomz2— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 7, 2020
Good one, Geoff.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Bleeding Edge developers talk anime and cyberpunk
- Amnesia: Rebirth brings players back to the horror franchise in Fall 2020
- This Bleeding Edge gameplay is hemorrhaging awesome
- Shack Chat: Who is your favorite class/race in D&D?
- Celebrate 7 years of Warframe with sweet loot and more
- SXSW 2020 March events canceled by city of Austin
- MK Final Kombat 2020 to only be livestreamed with no live audience
- SNES PlayStation CD-ROM prototype sells for $360,000 at auction
- Capcom clarifies that Resident Evil 3 remake has traditional 'Safe Rooms' (UPDATE)
- Murder by Numbers review: Sleuthing it out
- TurboGrafx-16 Mini delayed indefinitely due to coronavirus issues
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for March 7, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.
HERE COMES LOLA BOO BOO pic.twitter.com/vLCNvzjZVu— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 6, 2020
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Be sure to set your clocks forward tonight, even though time is just a human construct.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - March 7, 2020