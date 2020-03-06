Evening Reading - March 6, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Everything is canceled
Soo my schedule is collapsing around me pic.twitter.com/t5GODU9LaM— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) March 6, 2020
I feel your pain, Mega Ran.
We have just heard the news that @sxsw has been canceled. Our #ShackSmash Invitational was set to take place on the show floor of @SXSWGaming. We’re in the process of moving forward with the tournament in a private event. Please stay tuned for more updateshttps://t.co/mtuufjdqGf pic.twitter.com/kZDw5kxCKY— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 6, 2020
This is a solid Internet video
Me: I finally taught Kobe how to roll over!— Amanda (@SoCalBillsMafia) March 7, 2020
Bruh: pic.twitter.com/WqGtFbxFZO
Way to go on this video, Internet.
Coronavirus sucks
Coronavirus? Who’s afraid? pic.twitter.com/nNIxVwwGLB— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 6, 2020
OJ is prepared.
OJ Simpson blocked me😭 pic.twitter.com/uuYtMcF83G— Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 6, 2020
Nice one by Ethan over at H3.
I heard someone suggest that to avoid spreading viruses when we greet people, we should now use the Vulcan greeting. The lack of physical contact would help everyone... wait for it...live long and prosper.— Doctor B @PAX East 🔜 ECCC (@TheeDoctorB) March 7, 2020
Dr. B is onto something.
Jean Pawd Van Damme is a super cute kitty cat
hi guys, please keep jean pawd van damme in mind for all your reaction cat needs pic.twitter.com/WltiBanpG7— your buddy kate (@kateburning) March 7, 2020
Totally adorable.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 6, 2020. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.
HERE COMES LOLA BOO BOO pic.twitter.com/vLCNvzjZVu— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 6, 2020
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
