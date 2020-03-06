New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

First Post! March 6, 2020

The stock market is tanking, but we have something to take your mind off of your collapsing finances. Check out First Post!
Asif Khan
4

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser

Stonks got you down? PJ Foofington has valuable advice for you.

You used hose on bear

It was not super effective.

Doom Eternal - 1993 Edition

This is solid video content from TheSpudHunter.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes out in two weeks

Head to IGN.com for all your AC coverage.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 6, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog and I love her very much.
Lola is the best dog and I love her very much.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola