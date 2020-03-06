First Post! March 6, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser

Stonks got you down? PJ Foofington has valuable advice for you.

You used hose on bear

This may happen if you try to scare a bear away with a waterhose... pic.twitter.com/n0qemWCQ1i — 🌊❄️🆘🏳️‍🌈 Dexter (@SoyBoyManBun) March 5, 2020

It was not super effective.

Doom Eternal - 1993 Edition

This is solid video content from TheSpudHunter.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes out in two weeks

isabelle checking up on me like 😔 pic.twitter.com/nH5DH2JQc1 — jane🧦 (@POKOPIPO) March 5, 2020

Head to IGN.com for all your AC coverage.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 6, 2020. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog and I love her very much.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.