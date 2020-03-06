First Post! March 6, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser
PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser $TSLA $X $UVXY $SPY pic.twitter.com/7FAzYw2afs— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 6, 2020
Stonks got you down? PJ Foofington has valuable advice for you.
You used hose on bear
This may happen if you try to scare a bear away with a waterhose... pic.twitter.com/n0qemWCQ1i— 🌊❄️🆘🏳️🌈 Dexter (@SoyBoyManBun) March 5, 2020
It was not super effective.
Doom Eternal - 1993 Edition
This is solid video content from TheSpudHunter.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes out in two weeks
isabelle checking up on me like 😔 pic.twitter.com/nH5DH2JQc1— jane🧦 (@POKOPIPO) March 5, 2020
Head to IGN.com for all your AC coverage.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Bleeding Edge developers talk anime and cyberpunk
- This Bleeding Edge gameplay is hemorrhaging awesome
- Murder by Numbers review: Sleuthing it out
- The Cartridge Family 095 - FF7 Remake Demo, Half-Life Alyx, and RE3 Gameplay
- TwitchCon Amsterdam canceled over coronavirus concerns
- Xur's location and wares for March 6, 2020 – Destiny 2
- TurboGrafx-16 Mini delayed indefinitely due to coronavirus issues
- Best starter decks - Legends of Runeterra
- Soul Calibur & TEKKEN World Tour 2020 postponed due to Coronavirus issues
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 6, 2020.
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
