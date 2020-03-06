New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nemesis will break into 'Safe Rooms' in the Resident Evil 3 remake

Umbrella's new improved Nemesis has a unique and terrifying new feature. It can go into the few rooms in which you thought you can catch a break.
TJ Denzer
13

Safe Rooms in Resident Evil have always been a welcome respite from the terror. No matter what was chasing us down, we always took solace in the fact that we could head to the room with the typewriter and inventory box for a calm moment of saving our game and managing our items. Even Mr. X was polite enough to leave you alone and drop his pursuit for a moment if you got to the safe room. Well, players, Capcom sees the way you’ve been abusing this and they’re doing something about it in the Resident Evil 3 remake. Nemesis will be able to kick your “Safe Room” door open and attack you in there too.

This glaring detail came out alongside a large collection of details posted recently on Reddit from a meaty Resident Evil 3 remake feature in an issue of Official Xbox Magazine. Many of the details contain spoilers, so go to the full list at your own peril, but the most stand out among them is that Nemesis will be able to enter Safe Rooms in Resident Evil 3 remake and chase you even there - a huge departure for a classic aspect of the series.

Nemesis already featured new toys like the flamethrower and sprinting and jumping to catch up to Jill. Breaking into the Safe Rooms has sounded more threatening than anything else by far.
Messing with Mr. X’s AI and the Safe Rooms was a big part of the Resident Evil 2 remake, so Capcom was bound to do something. Not all hope is lost though. One of the more innocent details of the OXM feature is that there are some areas that Nemesis won’t follow you, but the goal with Nemesis was to make him a more constant and terrifying threat. Other bits that have come out since are that the city will be massive with fast travel and feature optional backtracking and content to explore. Furthermore, the knife is losing its durability and becoming a permanent item again at the cost of not being able to break grapples, and a new perfect dodge mechanic is made to give you an opportunistic chance of fight or flight when monsters attack you.

Our days of messing with monsters are over, friendos. Don’t get too comfy. Safe Rooms are no longer safe when Nemesis is around to kick the door in.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 6, 2020 8:29 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Nemesis will break into 'Safe Rooms' in the Resident Evil 3 remake

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 6, 2020 8:37 AM

      that's...

      you just spoiled a huge surprise. Thanks. 😐

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        March 6, 2020 8:51 AM

        You should just stop reading the Internet, Wikus.

        • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          March 6, 2020 8:52 AM

          Ya did us real dirty, Asif.

          • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
            reply
            March 6, 2020 8:58 AM

            Stay tuned for the next episode of the Shackcast.

          • ThatsBriskBaby mercury super mega
            reply
            March 6, 2020 9:23 AM

            Don't worry... he has lots of spoilerific titles ahead for the strat guides they put out
            "HERE'S HOW YOU MAKE NEMESIS YOUR FRIEND" "JILL DIES HERE'S HOW YOU CAN SAVE HER FOR THE SECRET ENDING"

            • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
              reply
              March 6, 2020 9:26 AM

              I can just give up and shut down the site if you prefer.

            • JohnnyChugs
              reply
              March 6, 2020 10:09 AM

              The funny thing is that there are a million more spoilery things in that Reddit source that I refused to share in the article for everyone's sake lol. Nemesis kicking your safe space in just sounds like a mechanic to me. Not a spoiler.

              • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                March 6, 2020 10:12 AM

                It's a spoiler.

                Imagine walking up to Craddock and saying, "Hey David, guess what? Nemesis will be able to crash your safe rooms in REMake³."

                That is knowledge that he would've preferred to discover while playing the game for the first time. That's... that's the textbook definition of a spoiler, right there.

                • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  March 6, 2020 10:14 AM

                  Like, I get that the article exists for SEO purposes and to get eyeballs, but does shacknews dot com run ads still?

                  Wasn't the chief source of revenue from Mercury subscribers?

                  😕 A headline like the one written doesn't even give me a chance to collapse.

              • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
                reply
                March 6, 2020 10:20 AM

                Apologize to Wikus, damn it! You ruined his day.

    • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 6, 2020 8:50 AM

      That’s gonna be a “no” for me.

    • RomSteady legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
      reply
      March 6, 2020 8:57 AM

      It will be interesting to see if this is tied to difficulty levels or a toggle eventually.

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        March 6, 2020 9:01 AM

        I'm also interested in this. It's definitely a response to people manipulating Mr. X with safe rooms in RE2 Remake, but I gotta believe there will be some cushion somewhere to compensate.

