Ghosts of Tsushima story trailer reveals June release date Sucker Punch has revealed a new story trailer for Ghosts of Tsushima showing off the turn of a noble samurai into a vengeful assassin, as well as a new June 2020 release date.

Sucker Punch’s Ghosts of Tsushima promises to be an action-packed and emotional adventure on PlayStation 4 this summer. A new story trailer that came out today not only continued to build on that promise, but also gave us an official release date. Watch the tale of samurai noble Jin Sakai as he becomes a warrior unleashed in the face of Mongol raiders that threaten to destroy his home and people.

Sucker Punch Productions launched their latest Ghosts of Tsushima story trailer on the PlayStation YouTube channel on March 5, 2020. The trailer introduces us formally at long last to the game’s protagonist, Jin Sakai - an honorably trailed samurai who ventures down a path of vengeance as Mongol armies invade and murder everything in their path. Sakai abandons the honor and tradition of samurai code to become a ruthless warrior bent on going after the Mongol’s Khan. We also get an official launch date of June 26, 2020.

Ghosts of Tsushima has been of major interest since it was first revealed at E3 2018 as Sucker Punch’s latest project, exclusive to the PlayStation 4. The snippets of gameplay we have seen remind many of classic sword fighter Bushido Blade, as well as parts of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Breaking stances and striking at enemy vulnerabilities seems to be at the core of the game, and the story and gameplay so far are making it look like it’s going to be quite the bloody path to the Khan’s head for Sakai. That said, the game has also featured gorgeous visuals, giant misty mountains, swaying fields, and other beautiful landscapes in addition to the blood and combat. The whole thing is looking like it’s going to be an incredible journey on the 2020 gaming calendar.

Though it had been narrowed down to a Summer 2020 release at the Game Awards 2019, it’s great to finally have a true date for Ghosts of Tsushima. We’ll be looking forward to the game with high hopes when it launches on June 26.