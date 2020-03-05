New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Borderlands 3 March 5 hotfix patch notes brings new changes and balances

The latest hotfix for Borderlands 3 will bring new balances and several changes and buffs to Legendaries.
Josh Hawkins
1

When it comes to guns, Borderlands 3 has an obscene amount of weapons for players to unlock and use. However, we have seen some complaints from the community recently with many Legendaries not feeling like they live up to their status as a Legendary weapon. That being said, Gearbox has heard the pleas of the community and a new hotfix will be available later today.

According to the official patch notes featured on the Borderlands 3 blog, the update addresses a concern that Moist Hand Luke and Grabby Gretchen would sometimes spawn inside of a wall during “Playing with Fire”. The update also addressed a concern related to Eridium Jars in Atlas HQ, as well as a concern that characters could sometimes get stuck between a Ratch Nest and a tree near the start of the Market District. There are, of course, a slew of other small changes that are addressed in the hotfix as well.

borderlands 3 march 5 hotfix update patch notes

Of course, the biggest changes coming with the hotfix is a buff to several Legendary weapons, which is part of a movement to bring several of the Legendaries in Borderlands 3 up to code in time for the Mayhem 2.0 update, which is scheduled to hit sometime in the spring. The weapons included here are listed below alongside the fixes mentioned in the update post.

Crader’s EM-P5

  • Increased Critical Damage by 80% while airborne

Faisor

  • Increased amount of shotgun projectiles from 6 to 8
  • Increased the reload time of the under-barrel shotgun (rate at which the under-barrel shotgun refills ammo)
  • Increased weapon damage on both firing modes

Firestorm

  • Increased weapon damage

Hellshock

  • Increased number of projectiles per shot to 2
  • Increased weapon damage

Krakatoa

  • Increased weapon damage

Nine-Volt

  • Increased weapon damage

Sickle

  • Increased fire rate
  • Increased weapon damage

Smart-Gun

  • Increased weapon damage and the damage on the thrown projectile

Storm

  • Increased weapon damage

Thunderball Fist

  • Increased damage on the Initial Shot and the Thunderball

The update is set to hit before or around 12 PM PST today, so keep an eye out for the download on your chosen platform. For more details on Borderlands 3, head over to our Borderlands 3 guide hub.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola