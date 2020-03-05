Trials of Mana gameplay trailer shows off characters, classes, & combat A new trailer from Square Enix showcases the different characters, classes, combat flow, skills, exploration, and more in Trials of Mana.

Trials of Mana is a pretty awesome thing. It aims to bring the story, characters, and magic of Seiken Densetsu 3 (the third sequel in the Secret of Mana series which never came to North America) back in an entirely revamped way, and best of all, it will be available worldwide this time. We’re still waiting on the game in April, but Square Enix launched a trailer giving players a look at all sorts of things in the game, including the characters, their classes and skills, combat, and exploration.

Square Enix launched the latest Trials of Mana gameplay trailer via the PlayStation YouTube channel on March 5, 2020. In the trailer, we get a pretty big revisit of the characters in the game. There are six altogether, each with their own class, abilities, weapons, and stories, but you can only build a party with three of them. It also showcases how battle will work. The Mana series was always an innovator of action RPG mechanics and it looks like Trials will continue that pedigree. Its new combat style is looking very much like the best parts of Tales games like Tales of Vesperia.

It was also cool to see some of the class and party synergy aspects of Trials of Mana in action. It would appear that as you level characters, they can develop skills that support each other. Of course, returning from the original Seiken Densetsu 3 are character classes. At a certain level, you can change your character into one of a few higher classes. For instance, the Fighter Duran could level into the defensive and offensive mixed Knight class or the offense focused Gladiator class.

With Trials of Mana having been announced for April 24, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, it’s definitely looking more and more like one for JRPG fans to keep on their radar. Stay tuned to Shacknews for more information and reveals as we get closer to Trials of Mana’s launch.