Evening Reading - March 4, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

EE attends a Trump rally in NV to ask supporters about Smash

This is a solid Internet video by EE.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney asks the tough questions

My clothes dryer outputs one piece of clothing’s weight in lint every month, yet the number of clothes I own remains constant. Twitter, what is the scientific explanation for this? — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) March 4, 2020

Really makes you think.

Celeste is still tough

feel like i havent been on twitter too much lately so heres a clip of me giving a very real #celeste tutorial pic.twitter.com/HhRFohxloE — Matt Goode (Balancer92) (@WhatsGoode1) March 4, 2020

Great game.

VR is awesome

We set out to build prototypes in VR but first we thought "why not prototype PROTOTYPING!" In one week, armed with a pile of Vive pucks, a projector screen, 8 humans, and a looming public playtest, we laughed, cried, and made some weird things! More here! https://t.co/idTxU9nqSe pic.twitter.com/owL4mcuGpm — absurd:joy (@absurd_joy) March 4, 2020

Amazing to see the experiences that developes can make with the latest peripherals and HMDs.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 4, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.