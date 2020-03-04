Microsoft employees working from home due to coronavirus concerns Microsoft is trying to combat the imminent spread of coronavirus by having many of its employees work from home.

Microsoft is doing its employees a solid in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that's currently plaguing most of the world.

Rather than getting everyone to come in to work where the virus could simply continue to spread, Microsoft has updated its employee guidelines to try and help combat the spread of coronavirus in the company's own special way. Any employee based in either San Francisco or Seattle has the opportunity to work at home from now through March 9.

In fact, Microsoft has recommended that anyone who feels sick, has had contact with anyone who's been confirmed to have COVID-19, or anyone with a weaker immune system to stay home and work. And it looks like people are taking that advice to heart, as well they should.

According to The Verge, Microsoft tased that about half of its typical mainland China sites are currently open, with temperature screenings in a bid to help curb the coronavirus spread. It appears much of Microsoft's workforce is taking advance of the option to stay home as well, though Microsoft has yet to divulge whether any employee has officially b been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Microsoft is allowing others around the world to work from home as well, such as offices within Europe and South Korea. It's unclear if this opportunity to have workers stay home will last beyond its original planned end date, but we'll keep an eye on the situation as it develops.