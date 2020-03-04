Roller Champions Closed Alpha kicks off on March 11 Get ready to hit the floor rolling when Roller Champions' closed alpha zooms into view in mid-March, so make sure your body is ready.

Ready to try out a new multiplayer game? Roller Champions may very well be your speed. And now that it's getting a special closed alpha as of March 11, there should be plenty of opportunities to jump in and give it a try.

Ubisoft announced dates for the closed alpha today of its free-to-play roller derby-styled competition, and you'll be able to jump into Roller Champions soon enough. The closed alpha will begin on March 11 at 9 AM PT and will run through March 23 at 1 PM PT.

Two teams of three players will vie for possession of a ball and will try to complete laps around a track as the other team tries to stop them. It seems like it might be a little chaotic, but that's perfect for the right kind of player. If that sounds like your kind of jam (and it seems pretty fun honestly) you'll want to make sure you're signed up for the closed alpha now, since it's invitation only.

This particular build will include some character customization options, new moves, and ways to mess with the competition. There will also be changes to the game's arena and navigational aspects.

If you want in, you'll be able to play via uPlay for PC, though keep in mind that any progression you make through the game will be reset to make things fair for everyone else.

When Roller Champions launches, you'll be able to play it across Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and mobile devices. Get those roller derby chops ready. You're going to need them.