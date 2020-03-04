Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Pornhub to release first non-adult film about black lesbian strip club culture
Pornhub, true innovators.
VR is awesome
the ultimate weapon pic.twitter.com/ZfrXDypxFZ— Ammnontet! (@ammnontet) March 4, 2020
Better than Half-Life: Alyx? Maybe...
༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ TAKE MY ENERGY, ALEX ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ
A one-year update from Alex: pic.twitter.com/W9101suZeZ— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 4, 2020
Keep fighting!
Wash your hands
手洗いは大事ですっ☆ちぃたん☆ですっ☆ pic.twitter.com/OKBVt5L5r0— ちぃたん☆【公式】 (@chiitan7407) March 4, 2020
Really makes you think.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
Doom Guy: DEFEATS HELL— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 4, 2020
also Doom Guy: "nice."#Doom 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/m1h8SvTfso
- Shacknews Best Toys and Products of New York Toy Fair 2020
- Half-Life: Alyx is a 'return to this world, not the end of it,' says Valve
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night comes to mobile ahead of Netflix 3rd season
- Luigi's Mansion 3 scares up Multiplayer Pack Part 1 DLC today
- Obsidian's Feargus Urquhart on how experience & opposites shaped The Outer Worlds
- Watch the Resident Evil 3 Remake gameplay livestream here
- How to get Beloved - Destiny 2
- 2020 BAFTA Game Awards nominations announced
- DICE 2020 Awards Interview: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 4, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! March 4, 2020