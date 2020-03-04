DICE 2020 Awards Interview: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Respawn took home the award for best adventure game at the DICE awards. Here's what the team had to say about the game's development.

Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order walked away from the 2020 DICE awards with a win for best adventure game. Following the events in Star Wars Episode III Revenge of The Sith, Fallen Order centers around Cal Kestis, a Jedi who survived order 66. At the DICE awards, we caught up with the development team behind the game to talk about the win and their experience creating the game.

Our CEO and Editor-In-Chief Asif Khan interviewed developers from Respawn that worked on Star WArs Jedi: Fallen Order at the DICE awards. Nominees for best action game included The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Death Stranding, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Resident Evil 2. In the end, Fallen Order emerged victorious.

Fallen Order was the first story-based single player Star Wars game in several years, so it’d be an understatement to say that there was a lot of pressure riding on its shoulders. The Star Wars fan base can get pretty wild (to say the least), and Respawn had this in mind during development. In the interview above, the team talked about how they felt equal pressure to create a satisfying Star Wars experience, while upholding Respawn’s standard of quality.

