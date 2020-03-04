Evening Reading - March 3, 2020 - Super Tuesday

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Shaqnews
Shaq lost a bet to D-Wade. Now America knows what his hairline looks like 💀— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2020
(via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/4Anp0ohY6e
Shaq's hairline revealed..
No, Arnold!
It’s a sad day for me and everyone at the @ArnoldSports team. But we will always put our fans’ health first. After discussions with @GovMikeDeWine, @MayorGinther, and the CDC, we will be postponing the expo because we can’t risk bringing 250,000 people together with #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/Fuzcmapxiy— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 3, 2020
Thanks, coronavirus...
He's right, you know
Melee finally getting a world tour during a pandemic is the most melee thing ever— Joseph Marquez (@C9Mang0) March 3, 2020
Itll never be easy for us boys LMAOO
Funny, because it is true.
Soon...
Getaway Guide ② - Part 1— Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) March 3, 2020
After arrival, you and your fellow getaway package participants will join us for an orientation meeting. We'll also give you a tent you can set up anywhere you like. Will you camp amongst the trees or on the beach, hm? Yes, yes, the choice is yours! pic.twitter.com/yGTsBNHVwo
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
"Melee is like the Zelda timeline where it splits after the first game" 😮#SuperSmashBrosUltimate The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 39 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/6VTy1W0qqw— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 3, 2020
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake hands-on preview: Crank that, SOLDIER boy
- Baldur's Gate 3 preview: You've got worms
- Shackcast Episode 063 - Where is Ohio?
- Watch the full Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo here
- Mario Kart Tour Real-Time Multiplayer hits mobile next week
- Two FIFA FUT Champions competitors almost decided a match by Rock, Paper, Scissors
- Tokyo TEKKEN Masters Tournament postponed over coronavirus concerns
- Half-Life: Alyx gameplay videos showcase VR locomotion options
- Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of March 2, 2020
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 3, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 3, 2020 - Super Tuesday