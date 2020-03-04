Evening Reading - March 3, 2020 - Super Tuesday

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Shaqnews

Shaq lost a bet to D-Wade. Now America knows what his hairline looks like 💀



(via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/4Anp0ohY6e — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2020

Shaq's hairline revealed..

No, Arnold!

It’s a sad day for me and everyone at the @ArnoldSports team. But we will always put our fans’ health first. After discussions with @GovMikeDeWine, @MayorGinther, and the CDC, we will be postponing the expo because we can’t risk bringing 250,000 people together with #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/Fuzcmapxiy — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 3, 2020

Thanks, coronavirus...

He's right, you know

Melee finally getting a world tour during a pandemic is the most melee thing ever



Itll never be easy for us boys LMAOO — Joseph Marquez (@C9Mang0) March 3, 2020

Funny, because it is true.

Soon...

Getaway Guide ② - Part 1

After arrival, you and your fellow getaway package participants will join us for an orientation meeting. We'll also give you a tent you can set up anywhere you like. Will you camp amongst the trees or on the beach, hm? Yes, yes, the choice is yours! pic.twitter.com/yGTsBNHVwo — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) March 3, 2020

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

"Melee is like the Zelda timeline where it splits after the first game" 😮#SuperSmashBrosUltimate The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 39 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/6VTy1W0qqw — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 3, 2020

Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog and she wants you to vote for Bernie Sanders.

