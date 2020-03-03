What song plays in the Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy trailer? Bungie has released a ripsnorter of a trailer for Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy and players want to know what banger song is playing in the background.

Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy trailer song

The song playing in the Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy trailer is Nemesis X (2019) Viper by Brand X Music. According to the YouTube video below, this is a song with a little over 10,000 views at the time of writing.

From what I can tell, this song is the sort of music is designed for this exact purpose: to be licenced out for trailers and other video products that require music. This extends to TV shows as well as movies. What this does is save the in-house audio team from needing to create new pieces of music to match a trailer’s tone and pacing.

The composers behind this piece are John Sponsler and Tom Gire and you can hear their epic song in the Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy trailer below.

There’s a lot going on in this trailer, as we discussed when the Season of the Worthy trailer first dropped. Right out the gate it’s obvious that this is set shortly after the Sundial and will involve what players encountered during the Red Legion campaign: The Almighty. From close to Mercury, the Almighty is apparently going to crash into the Last City, and it will be up to players to stop that from happening.

Also spied in the trailer are some new Exotic weapons. There appears to be some kind of Tommy Gun-like weapon that could be an SMG, a Heavy Machine Gun, and even the return of the Fourth Horsemen, a fully-automatic shotgun that was originally a PlayStation 3 exclusive back in the original Destiny.

With the Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy trailer here, and the mystery of what song is playing in it solved (Nemesis X (2019) Viper by Brand X Music), you can start prepping for the release of the new season on March 10. Make sure to tie up any loose ends and then head over to the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for even more coverage.