How to get Beloved - Destiny 2 Beloved is a powerful Sniper Rifle added to Destiny 2 in Season of Opulence, and for those competitive players out there, one definitely worth picking up.

Beloved is wildly popular Sniper Rifle from Destiny 2’s Season of Opulence. For a lot of players, this is the ultimate special weapon to take into Crucible thanks to its snappy aiming and how it feels to shoot. Those looking to compete in Trials of Osiris would do well to ensure they get a good Beloved roll.

How to get Beloved

Beloved is easily acquired from the Menagerie in Destiny 2. This is an activity that was added in Season of Opulence that featured several fights and challenges before a big boss fight. Those that are joining Destiny 2 after the Season of Opulence will need to do a bit of work upgrading the chalice in order to slot in the require runes.

Check out our Menagerie rune recipies and combinations guide for a full list of available weapons and armor.

To get the Beloved Sniper Rifle, you will need to have a few specific runes.

As for actually getting Beloved, you need to have the first two rune slots unlocked, though having the third one will ensure you get a Masterworked version. You must insert the following runes into the chalice:

Rune Slot 1 – Rune of Jubilation

Rune Slot 2 – Any Red Rune: Rune of Cunning, Rune of Gluttony, or Rune of Ambition

Rune Slot 3 – Any Rune

The final slot can be any rune you please. A purple rune will offer handling, red grants reload, green is range, and blue is stability. Depending on the current Destiny 2 meta, the Masterwork you opt for will likely change. However, it’s likely always a good idea to go with handling or stability, as these will help ensure your shots hit.

Once the runes are entered, complete a run of the Menagerie. This is found by selecting Nessus, and then The Menagerie node down the bottom near the text, Nessus Orbit. Just do a Normal run to save time. If you don’t get a good roll the first time, insert additional runes and run through the Menagerie again until you get one you like.

Beloved stats and god rolls

Beloved really benefits from Quickdraw and Snapshot Sights. However, personal preference will always win out.

Beloved is an Adaptive Frame Sniper Rifle that is based on a sniper from the original game. As we mentioned in our guide on the best PVP Sniper Rifles, Beloved can come with No Distractions, which is great for lane-control, but worth overlooking for some other perks.

Light.gg highlights a few perks players should be chasing, which are agreed upon by the community at large. For example, Snapshot Sights and Quickdraw are hands down some of the best perks on a sniper. These allow you to quickly switch to it and scope in, ensuring you get the kill. It may also be worth keeping Moving Target for its target acquisition properties.

Beloved is one of the best Sniper Rifles in Destiny 2. It handles like a charm, has some really competitive perks, and is thankfully very easy to get. Every player looking to compete in Trials of Osiris would be wise to ensure they’ve got a god roll Beloved in their loadouts. For more weapon breakdowns, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.