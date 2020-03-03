Logitech partners with HermanMiller on high-performance gaming furniture Logitech and HermanMiller are joining forces to create a whole new line of gaming furniture that's coming up around the bend.

When you think of "gaming furniture," your mind undoubtedly jumps to products like racing chairs and the like.

But that doesn't have to be the only type of furniture afforded to those who enjoy gaming. Thanks to design company HermanMiller and peripheral and accessory manufacturer Logitech, that's all a thing of the past.

The two companies have joined forces to create a new series of "high-performance furniture solutions for gamers." What does that mean, exactly? We'll have to wait and see when the first line starts rolling out this spring. What it entails, at least from the details handed out so far, is that HermanMiller will be working to put out new gaming chairs alongside Logitech.

"At HermanMiller, we have a rich history of designing solutions to support people wherever they live and work," said HermanMiller chief marketing officer Tim Straker said in a statement. "We’re excited to combine our ergonomic, research-driven approach with Logitech G’s excellence in technology and innovation. Together, we’ll develop high-quality solutions that provide gamers and esports athletes with the utmost support and comfort," Straker continued.

"Logitech G is committed to creating the best gear for gamers," said Logitech G chief marketing officer Peter Kingsley. "We make that possible through a unique collaboration process between our design and engineering teams, partners, and our customers to translate needs and capabilities into products that gamers love. Herman Miller was the obvious choice for us to partner with, given their more than 100 years of expertise. Together we will deliver amazing products with advanced ergonomics, comfort, and performance that gamers deserve."

It should be interesting to see what comes of this partnership eventually, so we'll be sure to keep you apprised of the situation.