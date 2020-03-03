Is Horizon Zero Dawn coming to PC? Find out the answer to one of the most burning questions of the year, is Horizon Zero Dawn coming to PC?

Horizon Zero Dawn released on the PlayStation 4 2017. Now, over three years later, more and more rumors about a PC release have been floating around. But are these rumors true? Is Horizon Zero Dawn coming to PC?

Is Horizon Zero Dawn coming to PC?

There has been a lot of information to suggest that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC. We’ve seen some reports coming in from people on sites like ResetEra, where a listing for a PC port of the game was shared from Amazon France. No info on whether the post was actually real or not was ever shared, and the listing has since been removed.

On the other end of the spectrum, we’ve also seen various reports from others, like Kotaku reporter Jason Schreier, who suggests that a PC port for Horizon Zero Dawn is indeed in the works, as confirmed by three unknown sources. We also know that Death Stranding—another PlayStation 4 exclusive—is set to arrive on PC this year, and with Microsoft pushing for PC releases alongside the Xbox catalog, it would make sense for Sony to do the same.

Unfortunately, though, Sony has yet to confirm any actual PC release information. This means that we could be looking at an elaborate amount of rumors, or we could just be waiting for official verification from the PlayStation manufacturer. Either way, there’s no doubt that Horizon Zero Dawn would look fantastic on the PC, and it would breathe new life into the 2017 title, as more players would have a chance to dive in and experience the world that Guerilla Games has created.

While we don’t have official details about a PC release just yet, we’ll continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are released.