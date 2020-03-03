Races and subraces - Baldur's Gate 3 An in-depth look at all the races and subraces that you can play in Baldur's Gate 3.

We already know that Larian Studios already has 15 races and subraces set to appear in Baldur’s Gate 3, with additional races and subraces to be added down the line. But, if you’re looking for more information on each of the races in Baldur’s Gate 3, then we can help. Below you’ll find plenty of in-depth information about each of the races and subraces we currently know about, and we’ll update the guide with additional races as they are revealed.

During the gameplay reveal for Baldur’s Gate 3, players were given a brief glimpse at the character creation system that Larian Studios has put in place within the game. So far we know of at least 13 of the races and subraces that Larian has already confirmed will exist in the game.

We’ve broken down each race or subrace below, as well as included the bonuses that each one has to offer. Keep in mind that these bonuses are based on Dungeons & Dragons 5E, which is the basic ruleset that Baldur’s Gate 3 has been built around. As such, these values may change based on gameplay changes. We’ll update each character with more information when we have it.

Tiefling

Tieflings are derived from human bloodlines, though in the broadest sense possible. While they still look human, Tieflings have large horns atop their heads, as well as long tails that often coil around their legs when nervous. This race is self-reliant and suspicious. Most have grown used to the coldness and contempt that other races hold towards them. Tieflings are not quick to trust and if someone manages to earn their loyalty, they have often found themselves a friend or ally for life.

Race traits : +2 Charisma, +1 Intelligence, Hellish Resistance, Infernal Legacy, Darkvision

Human

Humanity is one of the basic races in Baldur's Gate 3.

As the most adaptable race in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, humans are the innovators, achievers, and pioeneers of the worlds. This ambitious race features some fantastic racial traits, which players will probably find extremely useful throughout Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s unclear if humanity will retain all of the race traits seen in D&D 5E, but if they do, players will have more than enough abilities to work with and even out their character.

Race traits: +1 All ability scores, Extra Language

Githyanki

The Githyanki are a subrace of the Gith introduced in Dungeons & Dragons 5E. These creatures usually tend to lean more towards an lawful evil alignment, and share appearance traits with humans, elfs, and orcs. Once slaves of the Mind Flayers, the Githyanki are typically an evil group used within normal D&D campaigns. It’s unclear what part this race will play in the overall narrative of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Race traits: +2 Strength

Dwarf

Dwarves are one of the most basic races in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, and one that many will probably recognize. Though small in nature, these hardy creatures are known for their elaborate kingdoms and halls, all of which are carved into the roots of mountains. These creatures are slow to trust others, making it exceptionally difficult for races with shorter lifespans to grow closer to those of the dwarven race.

Race traits : +2 Constitution, Darkvision, Dwarven Resilience, Dwarven Combat Training, Stonecunning

Elf

The High Elf is one available subrace of the Elven race.

One of the most magical races of the Dungeons & Dragons universe, elves have made quite a name for themselves thanks to their beauty and otherworldy grace. There are various subraces of elves to be found throughout the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, and each variation of this race will feature its own unique attributes.

Race traits : +2 Dexterity, Darkvision, Keen Senses, Fey Ancestry, Trance

Half-Elf

A mix of both human and elf, half-Elves combine some of the best qualities of their parents together. As they are from two different worlds, half-elves typically find themselves in positions of diplomacy, especially in areas where elves and humans congregate quite a lot. Though this race is less welcome by the elven side of their parentage, humans often hold half-elves in fairly high regard throughout their cities.

Race traits: +2 Charisma, +1 to two other ability scores, Darkvision, Fey Ancestry, Skill Versatility

Half-Drow

The offspring of humans and drows or half-elves and drows, half-drows develop through the early stages of life quickly. They take on traits from both sides of their parentage. While not inherently evil, half-drows are often subjected to cruel and sadistic tormenting by their drow masters. We’re not yet sure how being a half-drow will change the character’s story in Baldur’s Gate 3, but we’re definitely interested in learning more.

Race traits: We’re unsure what race traits the half-drows will hold in Baldur’s Gate 3 at this time. We’ll update this article with more info when we have it.

Halfing

An affable and cheerful people, halflings spend most of their lives living in a world full of much bigger creatures. Though small, halflings have an immense amount of loyalty to their friends, and they can display an absolutely remarkable amount of ferocity when defending friends, family, or communities from outside danger.

Race Traits : +2 Dexterity, Lucky, Brave, Halfling Nimbleness

As you can see, each of the races and even subraces in Baldur’s Gate 3 will feature an immense amount of differences—just as they would in a basic Dungeons & Dragon 5E campaign. We’ll continue to monitor the net for more info on Baldur’s Gate 3. For now, though, make sure you check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 preview for even more handy info.