2020 BAFTA Game Awards nominations announced The nominees for the 2020 British Academy Games Awards are in. See what's up for the prize in each category as we prepare for the event in April.

It’s the time of year for the 2020 British Academy Games Awards. The BAFTA Game Awards are one of the highlights of the year from our friends across the seas, recognizing excellence in television, film, and video games. Though the event takes place in April 2020, the nominations for each category have been announced.

2020 BAFTA Game Awards nominations

What a line-up!! Discover all the 2020 #BAFTAGames Awards nominations in full now ⬇️⬇️⬇️

(Video contains PEGI 18 games) — BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) March 3, 2020

The 2020 BAFTA ceremony takes place on April 2, 2020. Just below are the categories and the nominations up for competition for each award, as recently shared by the BAFTA organization.

Best Game

Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Luigi’s Mansion 3 - Next Level Games/Nintendo

Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - FromSoftware/Activision

Untitled Goose Game - House House/Panic

Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward/Activision

Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Luigi’s Mansion 3 - Next Level Games/Nintendo

Sayonara Wild Hearts - Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - FromSoftware/Activision

Artistic Achievement

Concrete Genie - Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Knights and Bikes - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

Sayonara Wild Hearts - Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

Audio Achievement

Ape Out - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/ Devolver Digital

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward/Activision

Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Untitled Goose Game - House House/Panic

British Game

DiRT Rally 2.0 - Codemasters/Codemasters

Heaven’s Vault- inkle/inkle

Knights and Bikes - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

Observation - No Code/Devolver Digital

Planet Zoo - Frontier Developments

Total War: Three Kingdoms - The Creative Assembly/SEGA

Debut Game

Ape Out - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Katana Zero - Askiisoft/Devolver Digital

Knights and Bikes - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

Manifold Garden - William Chyr Studio

Evolving Game

Apex Legends - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Destiny 2 - Bungie

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers - Square Enix

Fortnite - Epic Games

No Man’s Sky: Beyond - Hello Games

Path of Exile - Grinding Gear Games

Family

Concrete Genie - Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Knights and Bikes - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

Luigi’s Mansion 3 - Next Level Games/Nintendo

Untitled Goose Game - House House/Panic

Vacation Simulator - Owlchemy Labs/ Owlchemy Labs

Wattam - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

Game Beyond Entertainment

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm - Firaxis/2K

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Kind Words (Lo Fi Chill Beats to Write to) - Popcannibal/Popcannibal

Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5) - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

Neo Cab - Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games

Ring Fit Adventure - Nintendo

Game Design

Baba is You - Hempuli Oy

Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - FromSoftware/Activision

Wattam - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

Multiplayer

Apex Legends - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Borderlands 3 - Gearbox Software/2K

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward/Activision

Luigi’s Mansion 3 - Next Level Games/Nintendo

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two - Other Tales Interactive

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 - Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

Music

Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening - Grezzo/Nintendo

Wattam - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

Narrative

Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5) - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

The Outer Worlds Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky - Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Original Property

Baba is You - Hempuli Oy

Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Untitled Goose Game - House House/Pani

Performer in a Leading Role

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control

Logan Marshall-Green as David in Telling Lies

Gonzalo Martin as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

Barry Sloane as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding

Performer in a Supporting Role

Jolene Andersen as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding

Sarah Bartholomew as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

Ayisha Issa as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Lea Seydoux as Fragile in Death Stranding

Martti Suosalo as Ahti the Janitor in Control

Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Innocence - Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward/Activision

Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Metro Exodus - 4A Games/Deep Silver

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - FromSoftware/Activision

EE Mobile Game of the Year

Assemble With Care - Ustwo

Call of Duty: Mobile Timi - Studios/Activision

Dead Man’s Phone - Electric Noir Studios

Pokemon Go - Niantic/Nintendo

Tangle Tower - SFB Games

What the Golf? - Triband

