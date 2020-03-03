2020 BAFTA Game Awards nominations announced
The nominees for the 2020 British Academy Games Awards are in. See what's up for the prize in each category as we prepare for the event in April.
It’s the time of year for the 2020 British Academy Games Awards. The BAFTA Game Awards are one of the highlights of the year from our friends across the seas, recognizing excellence in television, film, and video games. Though the event takes place in April 2020, the nominations for each category have been announced.
2020 BAFTA Game Awards nominations
The 2020 BAFTA ceremony takes place on April 2, 2020. Just below are the categories and the nominations up for competition for each award, as recently shared by the BAFTA organization.
Best Game
- Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Disco Elysium - ZA/UM
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 - Next Level Games/Nintendo
- Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - FromSoftware/Activision
- Untitled Goose Game - House House/Panic
Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward/Activision
- Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 - Next Level Games/Nintendo
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - FromSoftware/Activision
Artistic Achievement
- Concrete Genie - Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Disco Elysium - ZA/UM
- Knights and Bikes - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
Audio Achievement
- Ape Out - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/ Devolver Digital
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward/Activision
- Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Untitled Goose Game - House House/Panic
British Game
- DiRT Rally 2.0 - Codemasters/Codemasters
- Heaven’s Vault- inkle/inkle
- Knights and Bikes - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- Observation - No Code/Devolver Digital
- Planet Zoo - Frontier Developments
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - The Creative Assembly/SEGA
Debut Game
- Ape Out - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital
- Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Disco Elysium - ZA/UM
- Katana Zero - Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
- Knights and Bikes - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- Manifold Garden - William Chyr Studio
Evolving Game
- Apex Legends - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Destiny 2 - Bungie
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers - Square Enix
- Fortnite - Epic Games
- No Man’s Sky: Beyond - Hello Games
- Path of Exile - Grinding Gear Games
Family
- Concrete Genie - Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Knights and Bikes - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 - Next Level Games/Nintendo
- Untitled Goose Game - House House/Panic
- Vacation Simulator - Owlchemy Labs/ Owlchemy Labs
- Wattam - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Civilization VI: Gathering Storm - Firaxis/2K
- Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Kind Words (Lo Fi Chill Beats to Write to) - Popcannibal/Popcannibal
- Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5) - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- Neo Cab - Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games
- Ring Fit Adventure - Nintendo
Game Design
- Baba is You - Hempuli Oy
- Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Disco Elysium - ZA/UM
- Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - FromSoftware/Activision
- Wattam - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
Multiplayer
- Apex Legends - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Borderlands 3 - Gearbox Software/2K
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward/Activision
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 - Next Level Games/Nintendo
- Tick Tock: A Tale for Two - Other Tales Interactive
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 - Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
Music
- Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Disco Elysium - ZA/UM
- Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening - Grezzo/Nintendo
- Wattam - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
Narrative
- Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Disco Elysium - ZA/UM
- Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5) - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- The Outer Worlds Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky - Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Original Property
- Baba is You - Hempuli Oy
- Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Disco Elysium - ZA/UM
- Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- Untitled Goose Game - House House/Pani
Performer in a Leading Role
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
- Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control
- Logan Marshall-Green as David in Telling Lies
- Gonzalo Martin as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- Barry Sloane as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Jolene Andersen as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding
- Sarah Bartholomew as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- Ayisha Issa as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- Lea Seydoux as Fragile in Death Stranding
- Martti Suosalo as Ahti the Janitor in Control
Technical Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward/Activision
- Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Metro Exodus - 4A Games/Deep Silver
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - FromSoftware/Activision
EE Mobile Game of the Year
- Assemble With Care - Ustwo
- Call of Duty: Mobile Timi - Studios/Activision
- Dead Man’s Phone - Electric Noir Studios
- Pokemon Go - Niantic/Nintendo
- Tangle Tower - SFB Games
- What the Golf? - Triband
Want to see what came up the victors of last year’s awards? Be sure to check out the BAFTA 2019 nominees and winners.
